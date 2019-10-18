News More News
Week 9: New Mexico High School Friday Night Football

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps.com's weekly guide to New Mexico high school football. This is week nine of the season and we preview, predict and give you the information for tonight.

NEW MEXICO TOP-20 RANKINGS 

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY &amp; SATURDAY)
RANK TEAM OPPONENT DETAILS

No. 1

Volcano Vista High School

Record: 7-0, 2-0 District

Cleveland High School

Record: 6-1, 2-0 District

7pm

Community Stadium

No. 3

Rio Rancho High School

Record: 5-2, 2-0 District

Atrisco Heritage Academy

Record: 0-6, 0-2

7pm

RRHS

No. 4

La Cueva High School

Record: 6-2, 2-0 District

BYE WEEK

No. 5

Las Cruces High School

Record: 5-2, 3-0 District

Onate High School

Record: 0-9, 0-5 District

Las Cruces 49, Onate 7 - Final

No. 7

Centennial High School

Record: 7-1, 3-1 District

Hobbs High School

Record: 2-5, 2-1 District

7pm

FOD (LC)

No. 10

Goddard High School

Record: 6-1, 0-0 District

Alamogordo High School

Record: 2-4, 0-0 District

7pm

AHS

No. 13

Carlsbad High School

Record: 5-3, 2-2 District

BYE WEEK

No. 15

Portales High School

Record: 6-1, 0-0 District

Ruidoso High School

Record: 3-4, 0-0 District

7PM

PHS

No. 20

Cibola High School

Record: 4-4, 1-2 District

West Mesa High School

Record: 1-7, 0-3 District

Cibola 48, West Mesa 6 - Final

OUTSIDE THE 20

Key games taking place outside of the New Mexico high school football rankings top-20.

Five Key Games

Capital (3-3, 0-0) at Del Norte (2-5, 0-0): We have a potential DC on our hands with this contest and it could play a bigger role for Capital. Win and closer to hosting a playoff game in 5A, a loss and the DC from this district could be on the road in the first round.

Deming (5-2, 0-0) at Santa Teresa (5-1, 0-0): The official but not official District Championship game. This one also will likely give the winner a first round home game in the 5A playoffs.

Santa Fe (3-4, 0-0) at Los Alamos (3-4, 0-0): The Santa Fe Demons, once ranked, could have a shot at a DC this season. Los Alamos, along with the rest of this district all have an equal mindset that they could win this DC. Tonight, half of those playoff hopes stay alive for November.

Socorro (6-1, 0-0) vs Hatch Valley (1-6, 0-0): Yes, we have a one win team in this section. Yes, Hatch is 1-6 on the season but they've played a very strong schedule - battled tested (as many of you would say) - and this one could be another close one. Socorro took the win lasts season 19-12 to win the district on the final night of the regular season. Revenge game? I'm putting an early alert but I wouldn't jump on the upset button, just an alarm. Payson Hicks (Socorro HS/QB/2020) is sharp and it's hard to beat a QB like him.

Texico (4-4, 0-0) at Fort Sumner (5-1, 0-0): This small school division football game is part of this weeks pick 'em slate of games. Let's keep an eye on another potential upset game (I think I took the Wolverines). Brad Holland is 36-4 since 2016 and has been part of big games (Texico is 0-3 against head coach Brad Holland).

GRINE LINES FOR WEEK 9

Artesia at Roswell, -3.5

Artisco Heritage at Rio Rancho, -49

Aztec at Kirtland Central, +7.5

Capital at Del Norte, +8

Cleveland at Volcano Vista, +1

Clovis at Eldorado, +10

Deming at Santa Teresa, +6.5

Gallup at Bloomfield, -40

Goddard at Alamogordo, +27

Grants at Espanola, +49

Hagerman at Eunice, -35

Hatch Valley at Socorro, -7.5

Highland at Farmington, -14.5

Hobbs at Centennial, -44

Hope Christian at Navajo Prep, +50

Hot Springs at Cobre, -4

Los Lunas at Valencia, +40

Lovington at Moriarty, +18

Mayfield at Gadsden, +16

New Mexico Military at Dexter, -20

Newcomb at Escalante, -10

Piedra Vista at Miyamura, +42

Pojoaque Valley at Bernalillo, -12

Ruidoso at Portales, -14

Santa Fe at Los Alamos, +3

Silver at Chaparral, +17

St. Pius X at Taos, +25

Texico at Fort Sumner, -5

Tucumcari at Tularosa, -17

