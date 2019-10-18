Week 9: New Mexico High School Friday Night Football
NMPreps.com's weekly guide to New Mexico high school football. This is week nine of the season and we preview, predict and give you the information for tonight.
NEW MEXICO TOP-20 RANKINGS
|RANK
|TEAM
|OPPONENT
|DETAILS
|
No. 1
|
Volcano Vista High School
Record: 7-0, 2-0 District
|
Cleveland High School
Record: 6-1, 2-0 District
|
7pm
Community Stadium
|
No. 2
|
Cleveland High School
Record: 6-1, 2-0 District
|
Volcano Vista High School
Record: 7-0, 2-0 District
|
7pm
Community Stadium`
|
No. 3
|
Rio Rancho High School
Record: 5-2, 2-0 District
|
Atrisco Heritage Academy
Record: 0-6, 0-2
|
7pm
RRHS
|
No. 4
|
La Cueva High School
Record: 6-2, 2-0 District
|
BYE WEEK
|
No. 5
|
Las Cruces High School
Record: 5-2, 3-0 District
|
Onate High School
Record: 0-9, 0-5 District
|
No. 6
|
Roswell High School
Record: 7-0, 0-0 District
|
Artesia High School
Record: 5-2, 0-0 District
|
7pm
Wool Bowl
|
No. 7
|
Centennial High School
Record: 7-1, 3-1 District
|
Hobbs High School
Record: 2-5, 2-1 District
|
7pm
FOD (LC)
|
No. 8
|
Clovis High School
Record: 5-3, 2-0 District
|
Eldorado High School
Record: 4-3, 0-1 District
|
7pm
ABQ
|
No. 9
|
Los Lunas High School
Record: 5-2, 0-0 District
|
Valencia High School
Record: 1-5, 0-0 District
|
7pm
VHS
|
No. 10
|
Goddard High School
Record: 6-1, 0-0 District
|
Alamogordo High School
Record: 2-4, 0-0 District
|
7pm
AHS
|
No. 11
|
Mayfield High School
Record: 4-2, 2-1 District
|
Gadsden High School
Record: 1-6, 0-3 District
|
7pm
Gadsden HS
|
No. 12
|
Artesia High School
Record: 5-2, 0-0 District
|
Roswell High School
Record: 7-0, 0-0 District
|
7pm
Wool Bowl
|
No. 13
|
Carlsbad High School
Record: 5-3, 2-2 District
|
BYE WEEK
|
No. 14
|
Eldorado High School
Record: 4-2, 0-1 District
|
Clovis High School
Record: 5-3, 2-0 District
|
7PM
ABQ
|
No. 15
|
Portales High School
Record: 6-1, 0-0 District
|
Ruidoso High School
Record: 3-4, 0-0 District
|
7PM
PHS
|
No. 16
|
Piedra Vista High School
Record: 6-1, 0-0 District
|
Miyamura High School
Record: 2-6, 0-0 District
|
7pm
MHS
|
No. 17
|
Farmington High School
Record: 6-1, 0-0 District
|
Highland High School
Record: 6-1, 0-0 District
|
7pm
FHS
|
No. 18
|
Bloomfield High School
Record: 7-0, 0-0 District
|
Gallup High School
Record: 2-5, 0-0 District
|
7pm
BHS
|
No. 19
|
Aztec High School
Record: 6-1, 0-0 District
|
Kirtland Central High School
Record: 3-3, 0-0 District
|
7pm
KCHS
|
No. 20
|
Cibola High School
Record: 4-4, 1-2 District
|
West Mesa High School
Record: 1-7, 0-3 District
OUTSIDE THE 20
Key games taking place outside of the New Mexico high school football rankings top-20.
Five Key Games
Capital (3-3, 0-0) at Del Norte (2-5, 0-0): We have a potential DC on our hands with this contest and it could play a bigger role for Capital. Win and closer to hosting a playoff game in 5A, a loss and the DC from this district could be on the road in the first round.
Deming (5-2, 0-0) at Santa Teresa (5-1, 0-0): The official but not official District Championship game. This one also will likely give the winner a first round home game in the 5A playoffs.
Santa Fe (3-4, 0-0) at Los Alamos (3-4, 0-0): The Santa Fe Demons, once ranked, could have a shot at a DC this season. Los Alamos, along with the rest of this district all have an equal mindset that they could win this DC. Tonight, half of those playoff hopes stay alive for November.
Socorro (6-1, 0-0) vs Hatch Valley (1-6, 0-0): Yes, we have a one win team in this section. Yes, Hatch is 1-6 on the season but they've played a very strong schedule - battled tested (as many of you would say) - and this one could be another close one. Socorro took the win lasts season 19-12 to win the district on the final night of the regular season. Revenge game? I'm putting an early alert but I wouldn't jump on the upset button, just an alarm. Payson Hicks (Socorro HS/QB/2020) is sharp and it's hard to beat a QB like him.
Texico (4-4, 0-0) at Fort Sumner (5-1, 0-0): This small school division football game is part of this weeks pick 'em slate of games. Let's keep an eye on another potential upset game (I think I took the Wolverines). Brad Holland is 36-4 since 2016 and has been part of big games (Texico is 0-3 against head coach Brad Holland).
GRINE LINES FOR WEEK 9
Artesia at Roswell, -3.5
Artisco Heritage at Rio Rancho, -49
Aztec at Kirtland Central, +7.5
Capital at Del Norte, +8
Cleveland at Volcano Vista, +1
Clovis at Eldorado, +10
Deming at Santa Teresa, +6.5
Gallup at Bloomfield, -40
Goddard at Alamogordo, +27
Grants at Espanola, +49
Hagerman at Eunice, -35
Hatch Valley at Socorro, -7.5
Highland at Farmington, -14.5
Hobbs at Centennial, -44
Hope Christian at Navajo Prep, +50
Hot Springs at Cobre, -4
Los Lunas at Valencia, +40
Lovington at Moriarty, +18
Mayfield at Gadsden, +16
New Mexico Military at Dexter, -20
Newcomb at Escalante, -10
Piedra Vista at Miyamura, +42
Pojoaque Valley at Bernalillo, -12
Ruidoso at Portales, -14
Santa Fe at Los Alamos, +3
Silver at Chaparral, +17
St. Pius X at Taos, +25
Texico at Fort Sumner, -5
Tucumcari at Tularosa, -17