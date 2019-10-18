NMPreps.com's weekly guide to New Mexico high school football. This is week nine of the season and we preview, predict and give you the information for tonight.

Key games taking place outside of the New Mexico high school football rankings top-20.

Five Key Games

Capital (3-3, 0-0) at Del Norte (2-5, 0-0): We have a potential DC on our hands with this contest and it could play a bigger role for Capital. Win and closer to hosting a playoff game in 5A, a loss and the DC from this district could be on the road in the first round.

Deming (5-2, 0-0) at Santa Teresa (5-1, 0-0): The official but not official District Championship game. This one also will likely give the winner a first round home game in the 5A playoffs.

Santa Fe (3-4, 0-0) at Los Alamos (3-4, 0-0): The Santa Fe Demons, once ranked, could have a shot at a DC this season. Los Alamos, along with the rest of this district all have an equal mindset that they could win this DC. Tonight, half of those playoff hopes stay alive for November.

Socorro (6-1, 0-0) vs Hatch Valley (1-6, 0-0): Yes, we have a one win team in this section. Yes, Hatch is 1-6 on the season but they've played a very strong schedule - battled tested (as many of you would say) - and this one could be another close one. Socorro took the win lasts season 19-12 to win the district on the final night of the regular season. Revenge game? I'm putting an early alert but I wouldn't jump on the upset button, just an alarm. Payson Hicks (Socorro HS/QB/2020) is sharp and it's hard to beat a QB like him.

Texico (4-4, 0-0) at Fort Sumner (5-1, 0-0): This small school division football game is part of this weeks pick 'em slate of games. Let's keep an eye on another potential upset game (I think I took the Wolverines). Brad Holland is 36-4 since 2016 and has been part of big games (Texico is 0-3 against head coach Brad Holland).