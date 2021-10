NMPreps list of the top games to watch this week in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

No. 1 Lovington (4-3) at No. 7 Silver (5-2)

Lovington vs Silver has the potential to be a late November playoff game. The Lovington Wildcats enters the game ranked number one and look to avoid a set back in their district opener against the 7th ranked Colts.