NMPreps Weekly Top Player Performances spotlighting players from across every region in New Mexico for the 2024 high school baseball season. This covers Week 9, spanning from April 22nd to April 27th. #nmpreps

Cimarron 7, Grady 6 - Final: Sophomore Ethan Thompson contributed 1 hit and 1 RBI, while freshman Andrew Gonzales added 1 hit, 1 run, and a double in the Rams' victory. Sophomore Urijah Martinez tallied 4 strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. On the Grady Bronchos' side, junior Jayce Garrett finished with 3 hits and 3 RBIs in the loss.

Elida 13, Dora 10 - Final: Freshman Bradley Burns contributed 3 hits, 2 RBIs, and 1 run in the win, while fellow freshman Coda Cathey added 2 hits, 3 runs, and 2 RBIs. Junior James Dobbins chipped in with 2 hits and 3 RBIs for the Elida Tigers in the victory. For Dora, junior Aaron Combs finished with 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, and a double in the loss for the Coyotes.

Gateway Christian 26, Floyd 3 - Final: Junior Ethaniel Wigley led the hit parade for the Gateway Christian Warriors, tallying 3 hits, 5 runs, 2 RBIs, a double, and a home run. Freshman Grady Munson contributed a home run, 2 hits, 4 runs, and an RBI, while junior Rayford Fulkerson added 4 RBIs, 2 hits, 3 runs, a double, and a triple. Eighth grader Cohen Bolin struck out 9 batters in 5 innings pitched. For the Floyd Broncos, juniors David Melendez and Jimmy Lovato each recorded 2 hits and an RBI, with Lovato also adding 2 runs and a triple in the loss.

Logan 11, Melrose 4 - Final: Sophomore Mason Wallin led the charge with 3 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, and a home run. Senior Kaeden Stoner contributed 3 hits, 1 run, and 2 RBIs. Another sophomore, Mitchell Wall, added a home run to propel the Longhorns to victory. Stoner also struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings pitched. For the Melrose Buffaloes, senior Mike Cardonita recorded 3 hits, 1 home run, 1 RBI, and 2 runs in the loss.

