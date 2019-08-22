News More News
Week One: Thursday Night Preview

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

Three top-25 teams are in action tonight in New Mexico. The opening night of the 2019 season features the marquee game of the week with the La Cueva Bears (No. 2) and the Volcano Vista Hawks (No. 3).


SCHEDULE

Albuquerque at Valley

Cuba at Santa Fe Indian

Eunice at JV Team - Preview | Prediction | Key Players

JV Team at Clayton

La Cueva at Volcano Vista - Preview | Prediction | Key Players

West Mesa at Eldorado - Preview | Prediction | Key Players

RELATED

Week 1: New Mexico High School Team Rankings

Week 1: Biggest Questions This Week

Week 1: Most Likely to Upset

Week 1: Top 10 Games to Watch This Week

Week 1: Bold Statements

Week 1: Lines

