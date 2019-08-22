Week One: Thursday Night Preview
Three top-25 teams are in action tonight in New Mexico. The opening night of the 2019 season features the marquee game of the week with the La Cueva Bears (No. 2) and the Volcano Vista Hawks (No. 3).
SCHEDULE
Albuquerque at Valley
Cuba at Santa Fe Indian
Eunice at JV Team - Preview | Prediction | Key Players
JV Team at Clayton
La Cueva at Volcano Vista - Preview | Prediction | Key Players
West Mesa at Eldorado - Preview | Prediction | Key Players
