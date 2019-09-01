Week Two Review: Reactions, Dogs, & Other Races
Week two of the New Mexico High School football season has the full package of questions, too soon reactions, and early surprises.
BIG THREE FROM WEEK TWO
Highland Hornets (5A)
The Hornets are off to a very hot, unexpected, 2-0 start after beating Valencia 24-7 on Friday night. The Hornets entered the season on our way too early rankings as the 18th (out of 18) ranked team in 5A football. The Hornets beating Valencia (No. 8 NMPreps Week 2 Rankings) is one of the bigger wins of this decade (I haven't done the homework but it's a huge win)....continue reading here.