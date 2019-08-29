NMPreps.com's Thursday night preview and predictions for week two of the New Mexico High School football season. We have four top-25 teams in action tonight along with a must-see 8-man game that could featuring state championship contenders.

TOP-25 PREVIEW



No. 11 Mayfield (0-0) vs De Valle, TX (0-0): The game of the night and the first game featuring a top-25 team that will go all four quarters. The Mayfield Trojans turned on the lights last week but the weather didn't allow things to forward on a 2-0 lead for Mayfield. These two programs have met consecutively the last three years with Del Valle (TX) .... Continue view here