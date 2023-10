The 2A high school football season in New Mexico continues to heat up, with some exciting matchups on the horizon. Let's dive into the action:

Capitan (1-6) at Tularosa (4-3) - Friday, 7:00 PM

Tularosa comes into this matchup as heavy favorites, boasting a (-50) NMPreps favorite line against Capitan. The odds are in their favor as they aim to continue their winning ways.

Santa Rosa (7-1) at Laguna-Acoma (2-5) - Friday, 7:00 PM

Santa Rosa's dynamic duo of Nicolas Chavez and Jykub Gage has been a force to be reckoned with. Chavez is currently second in the 2A rushing title race, accumulating 1,466 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, while Gage ranks third in 2A with 948 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. This game will showcase their explosive skills.

Continue