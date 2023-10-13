Weekend Gridiron Action: 6A Friday Night Preview
New Mexico High School Football.
Week 9 of the New Mexico high school football season brings forth a lineup of exciting matchups that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. With teams battling for playoff positions and district supremacy, every game becomes a crucial chapter in the quest for victory. From teams riding impressive win streaks to those aiming to bounce back from adversity, the storylines are as diverse as the plays on the gridiron.
Let's dive into these thrilling contests and see which teams will seize the moment and take another step toward their postseason aspirations.
6A Friday Night Previews
Alamogordo Tigers (4-3, 0-1) at Hobbs Eagles (2-5, 0-2) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch
Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (5-3, 1-1) at Cleveland Storm (4-3, 1-0) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch
Centennial Hawks (4-2, 2-0) at Carlsbad Cavemen (2-5, 1-1) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch
Farmington Scorpions (5-2, 1-0) at Sandia Matadors (6-1, 2-0) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch
Organ Mountain Knights (0-7, 0-2) at Las Cruces Bulldawgs (3-4, 2-0) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch
Rio Rancho Rams (5-2) at Cibola Cougars (0-7) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch
Santa Fe Demons (1-6) at Los Lunas Tigers (6-2) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch
