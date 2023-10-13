News More News
Weekend Gridiron Action: 6A Friday Night Preview

Joshua Grine
New Mexico High School Football.

Week 9 of the New Mexico high school football season brings forth a lineup of exciting matchups that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. With teams battling for playoff positions and district supremacy, every game becomes a crucial chapter in the quest for victory. From teams riding impressive win streaks to those aiming to bounce back from adversity, the storylines are as diverse as the plays on the gridiron.

Let's dive into these thrilling contests and see which teams will seize the moment and take another step toward their postseason aspirations.

6A Friday Night Previews

Alamogordo Tigers (4-3, 0-1) at Hobbs Eagles (2-5, 0-2) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch

Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (5-3, 1-1) at Cleveland Storm (4-3, 1-0) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch

Centennial Hawks (4-2, 2-0) at Carlsbad Cavemen (2-5, 1-1) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch

Farmington Scorpions (5-2, 1-0) at Sandia Matadors (6-1, 2-0) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch

Organ Mountain Knights (0-7, 0-2) at Las Cruces Bulldawgs (3-4, 2-0) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch

Rio Rancho Rams (5-2) at Cibola Cougars (0-7) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch

Santa Fe Demons (1-6) at Los Lunas Tigers (6-2) - Friday, 7:00 PM - Preview | Players to Watch

{{ article.author_name }}