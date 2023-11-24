Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2023 5A New Mexico High School Football State Championship Preview

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

As the sun sets on another thrilling New Mexico high school football season, the grand stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions. The 2023 5A State Championship game features two football powerhouses, the No. 1 Roswell Coyotes and the No. 2 Artesia Bulldogs, in a battle that promises to be a Clash of Titans. This game will take place Saturday, November 25th, 1:00 pm, at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. #nmpreps

Join NMPreps Today!!!

Today is the day to show your support for the website run by New Mexicans, dedicated to covering our athletes with non-stop coverage of New Mexico high school athletics! Use the promo code RIVALS2023.

Roswell Coyotes (12-0): A Season of Dominance

The Coyotes enter the championship game with an unblemished record, having steamrolled through opponents with both offensive fireworks and defensive prowess. Head Coach Jeff Lynn has orchestrated a masterpiece, molding the Coyotes into a team that is not only undefeated but has showcased a level of dominance rarely seen on the gridiron.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement