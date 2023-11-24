As the sun sets on another thrilling New Mexico high school football season, the grand stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions. The 2023 5A State Championship game features two football powerhouses, the No. 1 Roswell Coyotes and the No. 2 Artesia Bulldogs, in a battle that promises to be a Clash of Titans. This game will take place Saturday, November 25th, 1:00 pm, at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. #nmpreps
Join NMPreps Today!!!
Today is the day to show your support for the website run by New Mexicans, dedicated to covering our athletes with non-stop coverage of New Mexico high school athletics! Use the promo code RIVALS2023.
Roswell Coyotes (12-0): A Season of Dominance
The Coyotes enter the championship game with an unblemished record, having steamrolled through opponents with both offensive fireworks and defensive prowess. Head Coach Jeff Lynn has orchestrated a masterpiece, molding the Coyotes into a team that is not only undefeated but has showcased a level of dominance rarely seen on the gridiron.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.