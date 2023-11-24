As the sun sets on another thrilling New Mexico high school football season, the grand stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions. The 2023 5A State Championship game features two football powerhouses, the No. 1 Roswell Coyotes and the No. 2 Artesia Bulldogs, in a battle that promises to be a Clash of Titans. This game will take place Saturday, November 25th, 1:00 pm, at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. #nmpreps