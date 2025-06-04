Published Jun 4, 2025
New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Santa Fe Indian
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

No. 84 Santa Fe Indian Braves

Head Coach: Anthony “Bones” Segura

2024 Record: 1-9 overall, Independent

Classification: 3A (Independent)

Points For: 70Points Against: 446

2024 Final Ranking: No. 77 overall (6A–2A), No. 15 in 3A

2025 Preseason Ranking: No. 84 overall, No. 17 in 3A

Playoff Result: Not eligible (Independent)

Continue Reading: 

Review

Overview

Roster Breakdown

Realistic Expectations

Bottom Line