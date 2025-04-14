The Rise of Skyler ‘Sarge’ Sargent, La Cueva’s Steady Force in the Trenches

In the unforgiving hours before dawn, while most of Albuquerque is still asleep, a familiar rhythm begins at La Cueva High School. The clang of weights, the echo of cleats on turf, the silent determination of a team preparing for war. At the center of it all—calm, focused, and relentless—is Skyler “Sarge” Sargent, the Bears’ two-year starting center and one of New Mexico’s top 2026 offensive linemen. Sargent isn’t the loudest player on the field, but his presence commands attention. With 25 career starts entering his senior year, he’s the anchor of a program that perennially competes at the highest level. But his story isn’t just about dominance in the trenches—it’s about balance, resilience, and becoming the kind of leader every coach wants snapping the ball.

From Sidelines to the Spotlight

Skyler’s football journey started long before he ever put on a helmet. He grew up in Albuquerque watching his dad—an NMSU Aggie and later a semi-pro player—compete with a fire that left a lasting impression. Yet despite growing up in a football household, Sargent didn’t initially share the same enthusiasm. “I was scared of getting hit,” he laughs. “At first, I just wanted to stick with basketball. But by 5th grade, something clicked. I didn’t want to avoid contact—I wanted to be the one doing the hitting.” It’s a moment every football player remembers: when the game goes from something you watch to something you live. For Sargent, it came with the realization that football could be his platform—not just for athletics, but for life lessons, discipline, and leadership.

Finding His Role—and His Voice

Sargent has played across the offensive line—guard, tackle, and now center. That transition, especially moving to the middle, proved crucial in shaping him as both a player and a communicator. “As a center, you’ve got to know what everyone’s doing. You’re the one who has to keep the O-line locked in,” he explains. “It’s made me a better leader. I’ve learned to stay calm when everything else is chaos.” That leadership was on full display last season in one of the Bears' most thrilling battles: a dramatic, rain-soaked double-overtime victory over Arizona power Pinnacle. “We were down, cold, soaked, and unsure if we could pull it off,” he recalls. “But I remember telling myself—that D-line’s not getting past me. I was out there putting dudes down, play after play. That game taught me to never count yourself out.”

A Life in Motion

For Sargent, life hasn’t always been simple. Sharing time between three homes—his dad’s, mom’s, and grandparents’—has shaped his adaptability and mental toughness. “It’s not easy, but it’s made me more organized and more grounded. Each place gives me a different perspective,” he says. The routine is intense. During the season, his day starts as early as 4 a.m., depending on which house he wakes up in. Offensive linemen report by 5:30 for extra film or field work. Practice runs until 8 a.m., followed by film review, weight training, and schoolwork. It’s a schedule that demands grit, but for Sargent, it’s all part of the process. He’s also found strength through his O-line coach, “Coach D,” who balances tough love with wisdom. “He’ll yell in your face, but then walk you through exactly what went wrong. He’s helped me grow so much—not just as a lineman, but as a person,” Sargent says.

Lifting More Than Just Weights

Off the field, Sargent is just as disciplined. He competes in powerlifting—already qualifying for his second state championship—and uses the strength and structure from the sport to enhance his football performance. He also picked up a guitar recently, spends downtime gaming when he can, and, surprisingly, has a background in skateboarding. “I don’t have as much time to skate anymore,” he admits, “but it was my thing before football really took over.”

Eyes on the Future

With his final high school season approaching, Sargent’s goals are clear: lead, improve, and leave a lasting mark on La Cueva. “I want to stay on top of my grades, keep developing, and help bring this team together,” he says. “We’ve got new pieces, but the talent and work ethic are there. We can be a championship team.” And while he’s already attracting attention from college programs, the dream remains rooted in a place close to his heart: Las Cruces, where his dad once roamed the field as an NMSU Aggie. “I’ve been walking the sidelines at Aggie games since I was little. That’s where it all started for me.” Whether it’s a pregame ice bath, an Uncrustable at halftime, or the familiar beat of Suicideboys and Deftones in his headphones, Sargent keeps his routine locked in. His favorite quote—Colossians 3:13—reflects the humility and character behind the helmet:

“Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” Colossians 3:13

Skyler Sargent might be built for the trenches, but his foundation runs far deeper than football. And as he steps into his senior year, the kid who once feared getting hit is now one of the most respected hitters in the state—carving out a future defined not only by pancakes and protection, but by purpose.

