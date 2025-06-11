New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Cuba Rams

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

No. 80 Cuba Rams

Head Coach: Isaac Montoya 2024 Record: 4-7 overall, 4-1 District 1-2A Classification: 2A (District 1-2A) Points For: 163 Points Against: 292 2024 Final Ranking: No. 78 overall (6A–2A), No. 11 in 2A 2025 Preseason Ranking: No. 80 overall, No. 15 in 2A Playoff Result: 2A First Round – Lost to No. 6 seed Loving

2024 Review

The Cuba Rams took the long road to the playoffs in 2024. Opening the season 0-5, they endured a tough non-district schedule for Class 2A, facing off against Santa Fe Indian (3A), Española Valley (4A), Socorro (3A), Valencia (4A), and Tucumcari (2A). Despite the early losses, the Rams used those experiences to fuel a strong second half. They went 4-1 in District 1-2A play, finishing as runner-up and earning the No. 11 seed in the 2A playoffs. Their season ended with a first-round loss to Loving, but the late-season turnaround showed that Isaac Montoya's team was more than just a record.

2025 Overview

Head coach Isaac Montoya looks to build on last year's late success. The schedule remains unforgiving in non-district play, but the Rams now have the benefit of experience and a strong returning junior class. With a returning quarterback, multiple proven skill players, and several two-way contributors on defense, Cuba is poised to make another playoff push this time with aspirations beyond just reaching the playoffs. The foundation is set for 2025 to be a breakout season, particularly in district play where they’ll again be one of the teams to beat.

Roster Breakdown