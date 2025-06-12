Campus Stop: Eastern New Mexico University Camp - Episode 2

Collin Joyner - 2026 - CB/SS - Cleveland High School

Joyner was the top athlete at the camp and has skyrocketed up our player rankings—potentially breaking into the top 15, if not the top 10, in New Mexico. He picked up an offer yesterday, and it feels like plenty more are on the way before the season kicks off. At 6-foot, 160 pounds, Joyner is also a standout hurdler on the track. He finished last season with 43 total tackles and an interception.