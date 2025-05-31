New Mexico HS Football Campus Tour: Roswell High School Spring Game

On Friday, May 30, NMPreps.com publisher Joshua Grine hit the road to visit the home of the 2024 defending state champion Roswell High School Coyotes football program for the official first-ever spring game with pads. An impressive crowd of upwards of 1,000 people gathered Friday morning to take in the action.Watch the full spring game and hear from head coach Jeff Lynn in our exclusive post-game interview.

Special thanks to Coach Lynn for the access and time, and a quick shoutout to former Goddard basketball head coach Greg Torres for the hospitality at Candlewood Suites!

A great atmosphere, crowd, and game all around.