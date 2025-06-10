New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Preview: Tohatchi Cougars

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

The Tohatchi Cougars put together one of the best seasons in recent program history in 2024, finishing 7-3 overall and 5-1 in District 1-3A. They ended as the district runner-up and just narrowly missed a playoff berth despite outscoring opponents 344-138 over the course of the year. The season began with a tough loss to Raton and a 1-2 start that included a narrow 8-6 defeat to Newcomb, but the Cougars rebounded in dominant fashion during district play. Wins over Gallup (54-12), Crownpoint (43-18), Shiprock (48-6), Wingate (54-0), and Santa Fe Indian (47-0) showed just how explosive this team could be. Their only district loss came to Thoreau, a 47-12 setback, but the Cougars finished strong with four straight victories to close the year.