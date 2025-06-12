New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Hozho Academy

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

The Hozho Academy Wolves entered their first full varsity season in 2024 ranked dead last in the state at No. 89 and 17th in Class 2A. By year’s end, they had proven to be one of the bigger surprises in New Mexico high school football. Hozho Academy finished the season 4-6 overall and 1-4 in District 1-2A, more than doubling preseason expectations. The Wolves opened with a strong start, defeating Zuni (36-6) and Tucumcari (35-23), before suffering a setback to Legacy Academy. They bounced back with a 62-8 win over Capitan, then closed non-district play with a tough 54-0 loss to Pojoaque Valley.

In district, Hozho lost to Cuba (26-8), but made history by notching their first-ever district win over Newcomb (41-36). The season ended on a sour note with three straight losses, but the groundwork had clearly been laid. The Wolves finished ranked No. 80 overall and No. 13 in Class 2A, up nine spots from where they started.