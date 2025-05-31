New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Newcomb Skyhawks

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

NO. 85 NEWCOMB SKYHAWKS

Head Coach: Vicent Lee 2024 Record: 4-6 overall, 0-5 District 1-2A Classification: 2A (District 1-2A) Points For: 176 Points Against: 273 2024 Final Ranking: No. 83 overall (6A–2A), No. 16 in 2A 2025 Preseason Ranking: No. 85 overall, No. 16 in 2A Playoff Result: Missed Playoffs

Review

The Newcomb Skyhawks were one of the classifications early surprises in 2024, opening the season with a 4-0 record after notching wins over Wingate, Santa Fe Indian, Gallup, and Tohatchi. The run-first Skyhawks relied on their physicality and backfield depth to overwhelm non-district opponents. But once district play began, the season unraveled. Newcomb closed the year on a six-game losing streak, falling to Loving, McCurdy, Hozho Academy, Laguna-Acoma, and Cuba. The losses exposed depth issues and defensive struggles, especially against playoff-caliber teams. Newcomb finished the season at 4-6 overall, 0-5 in district, and landed at No. 83 in the overall rankings and No. 16 in Class 2A.

Overview

Under Vicent Lee, the Skyhawks have fully embraced a power-running identity. In 2024, they rushed for over 2,500 yards as a team while throwing for just 115 yards total on the season. That approach produced early-season success but left them vulnerable in games where they trailed or had to adjust on the fly. Entering 2025, Newcomb looks to remain true to its ground-and-pound philosophy but will need better results in district play to be taken seriously as a contender. With a strong group of backs returning and young offensive linemen gaining experience, the pieces may be in place for a turnaround.

Roster Breakdown​

The backfield is led by senior Landon Noble (2026), who returns after rushing for 1,411 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. He will again be the workhorse of the offense and a leader on defense from his defensive back position. Colt Yazzie (2026), who added 338 rushing yards and a touchdown last season, also returns to solidify the backfield. Glacious Chee (2026) and Kaelowe Tom (2026) each contributed over 170 rushing yards, and Chee in particular brings two-way value with his defensive presence. Of the five backs who rushed for over 100 yards last season, only one graduated, leaving a strong and experienced unit intact. Up front, the offensive line brings back two standouts from the Class of 2028 who played significant minutes as freshmen. Terrence Dick (2028) returns at center and was already considered a force last season, while Bryson Brown (2028) also returns to help anchor the offensive front. The continuity and physicality of the line will be critical if Newcomb is to continue its rushing dominance. Defensively, the Skyhawks take a hit due to graduation, but some key players return. Landon Noble (2026) leads the secondary, Marlene Martin (2027) returns at linebacker, and Lyn Bencenti (2026) brings experience to the defensive line. Glacious Chee (2026) will again be an important two-way contributor. A player to watch is Ezekiel Becenti (2028), who flashed potential as a freshman and could emerge as a breakout player in the secondary this fall.

Realistic Expectations​

The Skyhawks start the 2025 season ranked No. 85 overall and No. 16 in 2A—nearly identical to their final ranking last fall. But despite the low preseason ranking, there is upside here. Newcomb has the returning talent to climb the standings quickly. Their ability to dominate the ground game gives them an identity and an edge in controlling tempo, and they have enough experienced backs to continue wearing down opponents. The biggest question mark remains on defense, where improvement is essential if the Skyhawks want to compete in District 1-2A. A return to a 4-0 start is possible again this year, and if they can steal a district win or two, Newcomb could push for a 6-4 finish. We’re projecting them cautiously at No. 16 in 2A for now, but they are one of the more likely risers in this tier.

Bottom Line​

The Skyhawks have a clear identity, an experienced and productive backfield, and promising young lineme, all signs of a program that could break through with the right development. Landon Noble is one of the top returning backs in 2A, and with players like Chee, Yazzie, and Tom rounding out the backfield, Newcomb should again be difficult to slow down on the ground. The key lies in their defense, which must drastically improve to avoid another collapse in district play. If the Skyhawks can stay healthy, find some consistency on defense, and continue to dominate in the run game, 2025 could be the season they shake off last year’s losing streak and re-enter the 2A conversation.

Join the Conversation

Related: