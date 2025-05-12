2025 New Mexico HS Baseball Playoffs - Class 4A Quarterfinals Preview

The 2025 NMAA Class 4A State Baseball Tournament advances to quarterfinal action on Thursday, May 15, at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex in Albuquerque. After an opening round filled with upsets and close calls, only eight teams remain — and just three of the top five seeds have survived. Here's a breakdown of each matchup and what to expect in the quest for the blue trophy.
#1 Artesia (22-6) vs. #9 Hope Christian (18-10)
Thursday, May 15 – 9:30 a.m.
Top-seeded Artesia looked sharp in a first-round sweep of Bernalillo (5-0, 8-5). The Bulldogs bring a strong balance of pitching and offense, and their defense remains one of the best in Class 4A. Jett Fuentes and Frankie Galindo are swinging hot bats and could be difference-makers in the quarterfinals.