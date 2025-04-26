New Mexico high school baseball Friday recap: a few key upsets and several standout player performances from around the state.
Volcano Vista 6, Farmington 3 (7 innings)
Volcano Vista picked up an important District 1-5A win on Friday night, defeating Farmington 6-3 behind solid hitting and strong pitching. The Hawks improve to 14-10 overall and 4-4 in district play, while the Scorpions fall to 15-8 overall and 2-5 in district.
Josiah Gutierrez (Volcano Vista, So) – 2-for-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 double
Andrew Gonzales (Volcano Vista, Sr) – 1-for-4
Alijah Romero (Volcano Vista, Sr) – 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Noah Massey (Volcano Vista, Sr) – 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 double
Aaron Sanchez (Volcano Vista, Jr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double
Evan Tafoya (Volcano Vista, So) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 double
Alijah Romero (Volcano Vista, Sr) – 5.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 7 K
Cibola 7, Rio Rancho 5 (8 innings)
Cibola pulled off a thrilling comeback on Friday night, scoring four runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to defeat Rio Rancho 7-5 in a key District 1-5A battle. The Cougars improve to 15-9 overall and 3-5 in district play, while the Rams drop to 17-6 overall and 5-2 in district.
Isaac Brito (Cibola, Jr) – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 HR
Jacob Escobedo (Cibola, Jr) – 2-for-4, 2 runs
Jacob Segotta (Cibola, Sr) – 1-for-4, 1 RBI
Zach Wood (Cibola, Sr) – 1-for-3
Daniel Kean (Cibola, Fr) – 1-for-4, 1 RBI
Isaac Harvey (Cibola, Sr) – 5.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 5 K
Tyler Wright (Cibola, Jr) – 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (earned the win)
St. Pius X 9, Valencia 2 (7 innings)
Albuquerque Academy 24, Del Norte 4 (5 innings)
Atrisco Heritage 16, West Mesa 6 (5 innings)
Tularosa 18, Texico 8 (7 innings)
Rio Grande 9, Los Lunas 3 (7 innings)
Scores
Friday, April 25
Albuquerque Academy 24, Del Norte 4 - F
Atrisco Heritage 16, West Mesa 6 - F
Carlsbad 7, Roswell 1 - F
Cibola 7, Rio Rancho 5 - F
Cleveland 11, Piedra Vista 1 - F
Deming 10, Silver 5 - F
Deming 22, Silver 3 - F
Goddard 11, Portales 0 - F
Goddard 5, Portales 2 - F
Grants 28, Highland 5 - F
Hobbs 3, Clovis 2 - F
Rio Grande 9, Los Lunas 3 - F
St. Pius X 9, Valencia 2 - F
Tularosa 18, Texico 8 - F
Volcano Vista 6, Farmington 3 - F