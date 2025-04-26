New Mexico high school baseball Friday recap: a few key upsets and several standout player performances from around the state.

Volcano Vista 6, Farmington 3 (7 innings)

Volcano Vista picked up an important District 1-5A win on Friday night, defeating Farmington 6-3 behind solid hitting and strong pitching. The Hawks improve to 14-10 overall and 4-4 in district play, while the Scorpions fall to 15-8 overall and 2-5 in district. Josiah Gutierrez (Volcano Vista, So) – 2-for-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 double Andrew Gonzales (Volcano Vista, Sr) – 1-for-4 Alijah Romero (Volcano Vista, Sr) – 1-for-3, 2 RBIs Noah Massey (Volcano Vista, Sr) – 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 double Aaron Sanchez (Volcano Vista, Jr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double Evan Tafoya (Volcano Vista, So) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 double Alijah Romero (Volcano Vista, Sr) – 5.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 7 K

Cibola 7, Rio Rancho 5 (8 innings)

Cibola pulled off a thrilling comeback on Friday night, scoring four runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to defeat Rio Rancho 7-5 in a key District 1-5A battle. The Cougars improve to 15-9 overall and 3-5 in district play, while the Rams drop to 17-6 overall and 5-2 in district. Isaac Brito (Cibola, Jr) – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 HR Jacob Escobedo (Cibola, Jr) – 2-for-4, 2 runs Jacob Segotta (Cibola, Sr) – 1-for-4, 1 RBI Zach Wood (Cibola, Sr) – 1-for-3 Daniel Kean (Cibola, Fr) – 1-for-4, 1 RBI Isaac Harvey (Cibola, Sr) – 5.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 5 K Tyler Wright (Cibola, Jr) – 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (earned the win)

Scores

Friday, April 25 Albuquerque Academy 24, Del Norte 4 - F Atrisco Heritage 16, West Mesa 6 - F Carlsbad 7, Roswell 1 - F Cibola 7, Rio Rancho 5 - F Cleveland 11, Piedra Vista 1 - F Deming 10, Silver 5 - F Deming 22, Silver 3 - F Goddard 11, Portales 0 - F Goddard 5, Portales 2 - F Grants 28, Highland 5 - F Hobbs 3, Clovis 2 - F Rio Grande 9, Los Lunas 3 - F St. Pius X 9, Valencia 2 - F Tularosa 18, Texico 8 - F Volcano Vista 6, Farmington 3 - F

