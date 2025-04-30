New Mexico High School Baseball Top Player Performances

Top player performances from Tuesday night in New Mexico high school baseball, featuring standout efforts from across the state.
Albuquerque Academy 7, Bernalillo 0 (7 innings)
Albuquerque Academy remained perfect in District 6-4A play, shutting out Bernalillo 7-0 on Tuesday night. The Chargers scored all seven of their runs in the second and third innings, improving to 16-9 overall and 8-0 in district. Bernalillo drops to 11-13 overall and 3-4 in district play.
Top Player Performances
Corbett Thomas (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 3-for-4, 1 run
Matthew Delaney (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs, 1 HR; also pitched 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K
Andrew Olson (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double
EJ Gallardo (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 1-for-3, 2 runs
Jacob Duran (Bernalillo, Jr) – 2-for-3
Ulisses Castro (Bernalillo, So) – 1-for-3
Caleb Sabaquie (Bernalillo, Jr) – 1-for-2
Bloomfield 1, Aztec 0 (7 innings)
In a tightly contested District 1-4A rematch, Bloomfield edged Aztec 1-0 on Tuesday to avenge their only district loss of the season — an earlier 1-0 defeat to the TIgers. The Bobcats improve to 20-5 overall and 9-1 in district play, while Aztec falls to 11-15 overall and 6-4 in district.
Top Player Performances
Trae Woods (Bloomfield, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 double; also pitched 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K
Troy Jaramillo (Bloomfield, So) – 2-for-2, 1 RBI
Gavin Pecotte (Bloomfield, Jr) – 1-for-4
Hunter Clark (Aztec, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 double
Dalton Wilmer (Aztec, Sr) – 1-for-3
Kale Watson (Aztec, Jr) – 1-for-3
Tuesday Scores - April 29
Albuquerque Academy 7, Bernalillo 0 - F
Belen 8, Grants 6 - F
Carlsbad 6, Hobbs 0 - F
Chaparral 23, Silver 9 - F
Cleveland 8, Volcano Vista 3 - F
Clovis 2, Roswell 0 - F
East Mountain 9, Sandia Prep 7 - F
Farmington 11, Cibola 10 - F
Kirtland Central 9, Shiprock 2 - F
Los Lunas 15, Albuquerque 2 - F
Navajo Prep 11, Zuni 10 - F
Rio Grande 12, Atrisco Heritage 0 - F
Rio Rancho 8, Piedra Vista 6 - F
Robertson 5, Santa Fe Indian 4 - F
Ruidoso 27, Dexter 0 - F
Santa Teresa 18, Deming 2 - F
St. Michael's 6, West Las Vegas 1 - F
Thoreau 11, Wingate 10 - f
Valencia 14, Highland 4 - F
Valley 10, Del Norte 0 - F