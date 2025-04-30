Published Apr 30, 2025
New Mexico High School Baseball Top Player Performances
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

Top player performances from Tuesday night in New Mexico high school baseball, featuring standout efforts from across the state.

Advertisement

Albuquerque Academy 7, Bernalillo 0 (7 innings)

Albuquerque Academy remained perfect in District 6-4A play, shutting out Bernalillo 7-0 on Tuesday night. The Chargers scored all seven of their runs in the second and third innings, improving to 16-9 overall and 8-0 in district. Bernalillo drops to 11-13 overall and 3-4 in district play.

Top Player Performances

Corbett Thomas (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 3-for-4, 1 run

Matthew Delaney (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs, 1 HR; also pitched 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Andrew Olson (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double

EJ Gallardo (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 1-for-3, 2 runs

Jacob Duran (Bernalillo, Jr) – 2-for-3

Ulisses Castro (Bernalillo, So) – 1-for-3

Caleb Sabaquie (Bernalillo, Jr) – 1-for-2

Bloomfield 1, Aztec 0 (7 innings)

In a tightly contested District 1-4A rematch, Bloomfield edged Aztec 1-0 on Tuesday to avenge their only district loss of the season — an earlier 1-0 defeat to the TIgers. The Bobcats improve to 20-5 overall and 9-1 in district play, while Aztec falls to 11-15 overall and 6-4 in district.

Top Player Performances

Trae Woods (Bloomfield, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 double; also pitched 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Troy Jaramillo (Bloomfield, So) – 2-for-2, 1 RBI

Gavin Pecotte (Bloomfield, Jr) – 1-for-4

Hunter Clark (Aztec, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 double

Dalton Wilmer (Aztec, Sr) – 1-for-3

Kale Watson (Aztec, Jr) – 1-for-3

Continue to More

Top Players from Week 11

Tuesday Scores - April 29

Albuquerque Academy 7, Bernalillo 0 - F

Belen 8, Grants 6 - F

Carlsbad 6, Hobbs 0 - F

Chaparral 23, Silver 9 - F

Cleveland 8, Volcano Vista 3 - F

Clovis 2, Roswell 0 - F

East Mountain 9, Sandia Prep 7 - F

Farmington 11, Cibola 10 - F

Kirtland Central 9, Shiprock 2 - F

Los Lunas 15, Albuquerque 2 - F

Navajo Prep 11, Zuni 10 - F

Navajo Prep 11, Zuni 8 - F

Rio Grande 12, Atrisco Heritage 0 - F

Rio Rancho 8, Piedra Vista 6 - F

Robertson 5, Santa Fe Indian 4 - F

Robertson 5, Santa Fe Indian 4 - F

Ruidoso 27, Dexter 0 - F

Santa Teresa 18, Deming 2 - F

St. Michael's 6, West Las Vegas 1 - F

Thoreau 11, Wingate 10 - f

Valencia 14, Highland 4 - F

Valley 10, Del Norte 0 - F