New Mexico High School Baseball Top Player Performances

Top player performances from Tuesday night in New Mexico high school baseball, featuring standout efforts from across the state.

Albuquerque Academy 7, Bernalillo 0 (7 innings)

Albuquerque Academy remained perfect in District 6-4A play, shutting out Bernalillo 7-0 on Tuesday night. The Chargers scored all seven of their runs in the second and third innings, improving to 16-9 overall and 8-0 in district. Bernalillo drops to 11-13 overall and 3-4 in district play. Top Player Performances Corbett Thomas (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 3-for-4, 1 run Matthew Delaney (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs, 1 HR; also pitched 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K Andrew Olson (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double EJ Gallardo (Albuquerque Academy, Sr) – 1-for-3, 2 runs Jacob Duran (Bernalillo, Jr) – 2-for-3 Ulisses Castro (Bernalillo, So) – 1-for-3 Caleb Sabaquie (Bernalillo, Jr) – 1-for-2

Bloomfield 1, Aztec 0 (7 innings)

In a tightly contested District 1-4A rematch, Bloomfield edged Aztec 1-0 on Tuesday to avenge their only district loss of the season — an earlier 1-0 defeat to the TIgers. The Bobcats improve to 20-5 overall and 9-1 in district play, while Aztec falls to 11-15 overall and 6-4 in district. Top Player Performances Trae Woods (Bloomfield, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 double; also pitched 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K Troy Jaramillo (Bloomfield, So) – 2-for-2, 1 RBI Gavin Pecotte (Bloomfield, Jr) – 1-for-4 Hunter Clark (Aztec, Sr) – 2-for-3, 1 double Dalton Wilmer (Aztec, Sr) – 1-for-3 Kale Watson (Aztec, Jr) – 1-for-3

