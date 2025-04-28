New Mexico High School Baseball 5A Rankings

The final week of the New Mexico high school baseball regular season is here, and district championships are on the line across the state. While La Cueva and Carlsbad continue to control the top of the rankings, the 5A landscape remains wide open behind them, especially in the chaotic District 1-5A where every game matters down the stretch.
No. 1 La Cueva (19-3, 6-0)
The Bears rolled through Santa Fe with back-to-back shutouts, winning 17-0 and 12-0 in District 2-5A play. Winners of nine straight, they remain the clear No. 1 heading into the final week.
No. 2 Carlsbad (19-5, 4-0)
The Cavemen stayed hot with a District 4-5A doubleheader sweep of Roswell (6-0, 7-1). Carlsbad is now riding a nine-game winning streak and looking poised to lock up a top-two seed.