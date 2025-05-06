2025 Class 3A New Mexico High School Baseball 1st Round Preview

The opening round of the New Mexico high school baseball playoffs begins Friday, May 9th, with best-of-three series featuring seeds No. 5 through No. 12. Teams will play one game Friday and—if necessary—a doubleheader Saturday to determine who advances to the quarterfinals.
Top Four Seeds – 2025 Class 3A Baseball Playoffs
No. 1 New Mexico Military Institute (19-5) – The Colts enter the postseason as the top seed after dominating District 4-3A with an 11-1 record. With a deep pitching staff and disciplined offense, NMMI has the tools to make a championship run.
No. 2 East Mountain (20-6) – A strong finish in 4-3A and a 10-2 district mark earned East Mountain the second seed. The Timberwolves boast one of the top teamsin the class and are especially tough at home.
No. 3 Robertson (17-8) – The Cardinals split the District 2-3A title with rival St. Michael’s and have one of the most experienced lineups in the bracket. Their balance of power and pitching makes them a serious contender.
No. 4 St. Michael’s (16-7) – The Horsemen have been plagued by the bye week and early exits in recent postseasons, falling in the quarterfinals each of the past three years despite high seeds: as the No. 3 seed in 2024 (upset by No. 6 Ruidoso), the No. 3 seed in 2023 (loss to No. 11 East Mountain), and the No. 1 seed in 2022 (eliminated by No. 8 Santa Fe Indian). Also in the 8-team bracket in 2021 they lost as the 3-seed to 6-seed Robertson.
No. 5 West Las Vegas Dons (16-7) vs. No. 12 Navajo Prep Eagles (13-13)
Game 1: Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m. @ West Las Vegas High School – Las Vegas, NM
Despite being the lower seed, District 1-3A champion Navajo Prep enters this first-round series with a statistical profile that suggests a potential upset bid. The Eagles lead Class 3A with a team batting average of .396 and have a trio of high-powered hitters in junior Khol Johnson (.609 AVG), sophomore Jashyro Bileen (.597 AVG), and sophomore Kotlyn Holyan (.420 AVG). Offensively, the Eagles have plated 216 runs on the season—15 more than the Dons—but have also allowed 247
On the mound, Navajo Prep leans on Johnson (45 Ks, 31.2 IP) and Bileen (37 Ks, 29 IP), but pitching depth and control have been inconsistent at times, especially against higher-level competition. Despite going 8-0 in district play, their .500 overall record reflects some vulnerability against tougher opponents.
West Las Vegas, by contrast, finished third in a highly competitive District 2-3A, where both Robertson and St. Michael’s earned top-four seeds. The Dons bring a battle-tested resume and a balanced lineup, despite a more modest .259 team batting average. Senior Daniel Bustamante (.328 AVG) and junior Estevan Collins (.317 AVG, 4 HR) provide pop in the lineup, while freshman arms like Ceasar Montoya (23.1 IP, 36 Ks) and Xavier Martinez (14 IP, 29 Ks) have proven effective on the hill.
The Dons boast one of the best teamsin 3A and have allowed just 95 runs this season—less than half of Navajo Prep’s total runs allowed. Their defense, paired with playoff experience and home field advantage, makes them a dangerous opponent in any series.
Prediction:
West Las Vegas wins series 2-0 – While Navajo Prep can score in bunches, the Dons’ pitching depth and ability to limit damage should allow them to take control early and close out the series in two games.\
