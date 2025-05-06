2025 Class 3A New Mexico High School Baseball 1st Round Preview

The opening round of the New Mexico high school baseball playoffs begins Friday, May 9th, with best-of-three series featuring seeds No. 5 through No. 12. Teams will play one game Friday and—if necessary—a doubleheader Saturday to determine who advances to the quarterfinals.

No. 1 New Mexico Military Institute (19-5) – The Colts enter the postseason as the top seed after dominating District 4-3A with an 11-1 record. With a deep pitching staff and disciplined offense, NMMI has the tools to make a championship run.

No. 2 East Mountain (20-6) – A strong finish in 4-3A and a 10-2 district mark earned East Mountain the second seed. The Timberwolves boast one of the top teamsin the class and are especially tough at home.

No. 3 Robertson (17-8) – The Cardinals split the District 2-3A title with rival St. Michael’s and have one of the most experienced lineups in the bracket. Their balance of power and pitching makes them a serious contender.

No. 4 St. Michael’s (16-7) – The Horsemen have been plagued by the bye week and early exits in recent postseasons, falling in the quarterfinals each of the past three years despite high seeds: as the No. 3 seed in 2024 (upset by No. 6 Ruidoso), the No. 3 seed in 2023 (loss to No. 11 East Mountain), and the No. 1 seed in 2022 (eliminated by No. 8 Santa Fe Indian). Also in the 8-team bracket in 2021 they lost as the 3-seed to 6-seed Robertson.