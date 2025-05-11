New Mexico High School Baseball Class 1A Semifinal Preview

The 2025 New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs roll into the semifinal round this Thursday in Albuquerque.

Thursday, May 15 @ 1:00 p.m. | Field 5, Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex – Albuquerque, NM

The 2025 New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs roll into the semifinal round this Thursday in Albuquerque, and the top-seeded Magdalena Steers are aiming for a return to the 1A title game as they face off with the surging No. 5 Grady Bronchos. This is a one-game semifinal, and while these teams are no strangers, everything is on the line in this single-elimination showdown.

Season Series: All Magdalena

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams in 2025, with Magdalena s weeping all previous matchups—3-2, 11-0, 15-2, and 11-0. While the first contest was a nail-biter, the Steers have since outscored Grady 40-2 over the next three games.

No. 1 Magdalena Steers (18-3 overall)

District 1A's dominant force, Magdalena enters the semifinals riding an 11-game win streak. The Steers combine elite pitching, explosive offense, and championship experience winning the title in 2024 and looking to defend their title. They are fueled by one of the deepest lineups in 1A. They’ve scored 262 runs this season while allowing just 57.

Sophomore Josiah Candelaria (.539 AVG, 3 HR, 59 Ks in 42.1 IP) is one of the top two-way players in the state, joined by senior Joseph Zamora (.548 AVG, 5 HR) and senior Ayden Herschbach (.516 AVG). The trio powers an offense batting over .400 as a team with 14 home runs and 180 RBIs.

Magdalena’s pitching has been nearly untouchable, allowing just 27 earned runs across 114.2 innings. If they play clean defense and throw strikes, they’re extremely difficult to beat.

No. 5 Grady Bronchos (10-8 overall)

Grady enters the semifinals as a dangerous underdog with several bats capable of doing damage. Sophomore Andre Garcia (.522 AVG), senior Deakin Ragland (.431 AVG, 3 HR), and sophomore Caden Croy (.429 AVG) have led the way offensively for a team that’s scored 168 runs on the year.

While Grady has enough offensive firepower to hang around, the challenge will be slowing down a Magdalena lineup that has handled their pitching in each previous matchup. Their best shot may be to turn the game into a shootout and hope to capitalize on early momentum.

Prediction:

Magdalena wins, 12-3 – Grady has had a strong season and deserves credit for making a deep run, but the Steers have overwhelmed them in every meeting since March. Expect Magdalena to punch their ticket to the 1A title game behind dominant pitching and big innings from the heart of the order.