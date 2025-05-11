New Mexico High School Baseball Class 1A Semifinal Preview

The 2025 New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs roll into the semifinal round this Thursday in Albuquerque.
No. 1 Magdalena Steers vs. No. 5 Grady Bronchos
Thursday, May 15 @ 1:00 p.m. | Field 5, Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex – Albuquerque, NM
The 2025 New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs roll into the semifinal round this Thursday in Albuquerque, and the top-seeded Magdalena Steers are aiming for a return to the 1A title game as they face off with the surging No. 5 Grady Bronchos. This is a one-game semifinal, and while these teams are no strangers, everything is on the line in this single-elimination showdown.
Season Series: All Magdalena
This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams in 2025, with Magdalena s weeping all previous matchups—3-2, 11-0, 15-2, and 11-0. While the first contest was a nail-biter, the Steers have since outscored Grady 40-2 over the next three games.
No. 1 Magdalena Steers (18-3 overall)
District 1A's dominant force, Magdalena enters the semifinals riding an 11-game win streak. The Steers combine elite pitching, explosive offense, and championship experience winning the title in 2024 and looking to defend their title. They are fueled by one of the deepest lineups in 1A. They’ve scored 262 runs this season while allowing just 57.
Sophomore Josiah Candelaria (.539 AVG, 3 HR, 59 Ks in 42.1 IP) is one of the top two-way players in the state, joined by senior Joseph Zamora (.548 AVG, 5 HR) and senior Ayden Herschbach (.516 AVG). The trio powers an offense batting over .400 as a team with 14 home runs and 180 RBIs.
Magdalena’s pitching has been nearly untouchable, allowing just 27 earned runs across 114.2 innings. If they play clean defense and throw strikes, they’re extremely difficult to beat.
No. 5 Grady Bronchos (10-8 overall)
Grady enters the semifinals as a dangerous underdog with several bats capable of doing damage. Sophomore Andre Garcia (.522 AVG), senior Deakin Ragland (.431 AVG, 3 HR), and sophomore Caden Croy (.429 AVG) have led the way offensively for a team that’s scored 168 runs on the year.
While Grady has enough offensive firepower to hang around, the challenge will be slowing down a Magdalena lineup that has handled their pitching in each previous matchup. Their best shot may be to turn the game into a shootout and hope to capitalize on early momentum.
Prediction:
Magdalena wins, 12-3 – Grady has had a strong season and deserves credit for making a deep run, but the Steers have overwhelmed them in every meeting since March. Expect Magdalena to punch their ticket to the 1A title game behind dominant pitching and big innings from the heart of the order.
No. 2 Gateway Christian Warriors vs No. 3 Logan Longhorns
Thursday, May 15 @ 4:00 p.m. | Field 5, Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex – Albuquerque, NM
The second Class 1A semifinal features two talented, evenly matched teams with unfinished business. No. 2 Gateway Christian returns to the semifinals in familiar territory after falling one game short of the title last season. Their opponent, No. 3 Logan, brings a red-hot offense and a veteran core looking to crash the championship picture.
No. 2 Gateway Christian Warriors (14-4)
Undefeated in district play and winners of 12 of their last 13, Gateway Christian enters the semifinals seeking redemption after a 2024 semifinal loss to eventual champ Melrose as the 2-seed. Despite holding the same seed again this year, the Warriors feel more battle-tested and balanced.
Senior Rayford Fulkerson leads the charge both at the plate and on the mound, while junior Jacoby Chavez, freshman Cohen Bolin, sophomore Grady Munson, and senior Ethaniel Wigley round out a strong, versatile group that can hit, pitch, and defend at a high level. The Warriors have scored 240 runs this season and allowed just 91—highlighting their ability to dominate in all phases.
No. 3 Logan Longhorns (11-7 overall)
The Longhorns have averaged over 10 runs per game behind a red-hot lineup led by Aydin Kotara (.517 AVG), Mason Wallin (.439 AVG, 4 HR), and Diego Sanchez (.404 AVG). Five players are batting .367 or better, giving Logan one of the most balanced lineups in 1A.
On the mound, Kotara (48 IP, 75 Ks) and freshman Kale Griffiths (25 IP, 34 Ks) give the Longhorns enough pitching to keep the game competitive—if they can limit Gateway’s big innings early.
This will be Logan’s biggest test to date, but with the way their offense has been performing, they can’t be counted out.
Prediction:
Gateway Christian wins, 9-5 – Logan will keep this game tight early with their dangerous bats, but Gateway’s postseason experience, deeper pitching, and lineup depth should help the Warriors pull away late and return to the 1A title game for the first time since 2021.