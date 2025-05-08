New Mexico High School Baseball – 2025 Class 5A 1st Round Preview

The 202 New Mexico high school baseball state tournament starts on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10, with best-of-three first-round series hosted by the top eight seeds in Class 5A. Each matchup opens with Game 1 on Friday, followed by Game 2 on Saturday morning and, if necessary, Game 3 approximately two hours after Game 2. The field is loaded with talent, from perennial powers to dangerous underdogs, as teams chase a coveted spot in the quarterfinals.

Winners of 13 straight and undefeated in District 2-5A play, La Cueva enters the playoffs as the top seed in Class 5A—and with good reason. The Bears are a powerhouse on both sides, outscoring opponents 280-75 this season. Their pitching rotation is as deep as any in the state, led by Luke Feist (2026), Jake Travis (2025), and Dylan Blomker (2026), with all three capable of shutting down even the most potent lineups.

Offensively, the Bears are equally loaded. Senior Braiden Reynolds, the top-ranked player in the state, headlines the lineup along with standout infielder Reid Jacobson (2025). With production throughout the order and one of the strongest defenses in the bracket, La Cueva has all the tools to repeat as state champs—or at least return to the final weekend.

Las Cruces, meanwhile, earned the 16-seed after finishing 8-7 in a competitive District 3-5A. The Bulldawgs have solid pieces, including seniors Xander Parra (.351 AVG, 48.1 IP, 51 Ks) and Bubba Urenda (.298 AVG), along with junior Nick Rojas (.361 AVG). Pitcher Gunnar Guardiola has also been dependable on the mound, giving Las Cruces a chance to stay close in Game 1.

The key for the Bulldawgs will be manufacturing early runs and playing clean defensively. They’ve only allowed 98 runs this season, but La Cueva’s explosive lineup will test that limit immediately.

Prediction: La Cueva wins series 2-0 – The Bears have too much depth, too much power, and too much momentum to be slowed down in the opening round. Las Cruces will compete, but La Cueva should advance comfortably.