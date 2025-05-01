New Mexico 5A Baseball Playoff Watch: Final Weekend District Breakdown​

The final weekend of the regular season has arrived, and with it comes the last chance for Class 5A programs to position themselves for the state tournament. Thanks to @ANR1 for having the district breakdowns! Helped organize this projection.

District 1-5A: Cleveland (6-2) jumped back on top when Cibola knocked off Rio Rancho (5-2) last week. A lot could happen here because Rio Rancho has a killer final week: at Farmington Tuesday, home for Cleveland Friday, and at Piedra Vista Saturday. Cleveland also plays Volcano Vista (4-5). PV (3-6), Cibola (3-6) and Farmington (2-5) could all finish anywhere from 4th through 6th in the district and all should make the state tournament.

Teams Projected to Host (Seeds 1–8)

No. 1 La Cueva (21-3, 1st in District, RK 1)​

The Bears finish the season with a doubleheader against Sandia. Regardless of outcome, they are a lock for the top overall seed.

No. 2 Cleveland (18-7, 1st in District, RK 3)​

A half-game up on Rio Rancho in District 1-5A. The two meet Friday for the district title, with major seeding implications on the line.

