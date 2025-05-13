2025 New Mexico HS Baseball Playoffs - Class 3A Quarterfinal Preview

After a clean sweep across all four first-round series, the Class 3A baseball bracket heads into Thursday's quarterfinals. From dominant offenses to deep pitching staffs, each of the remaining contenders has a path — but only one will raise the blue trophy in Albuquerque.
Here’s a breakdown of each quarterfinal matchup and score predictions:
#1 New Mexico Military Institute Colts (19-6) vs. #9 Sandia Prep Sundevils (15-12)
Thursday, May 15 – 7:00 p.m.
NMMI dominated the season series against Sandia Prep, winning three games by a combined score of 41-4. The Colts are led by senior duo Tegin Maloney (.517 AVG, 6 HR, 111 K in 59.2 IP) and Javier Yepiz Galindo (.470 AVG, 3 HR, 41 K in 31.2 IP). Grant Maloney (.387 AVG, 24 RBI) adds another strong bat to a lineup that’s racked up 223 runs this season.
Sandia Prep enters with momentum after scoring 38 runs in a two-game sweep of Cobre. Landon Hardcastle (.556 AVG, 7 3B, 2 HR) and Logan Lemons (.519 AVG, 7 3B, 2 HR) are the top offensive threats. The Sundevils will need a hot start to reverse their season struggles against NMMI.
Prediction: NMMI 11, Sandia Prep 4
