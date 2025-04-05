2025 New Mexico HS Basketball Coach of the Year: Mondragon and Cook

The official 2025 New Mexico High School Basketball Coach of the Year award has been announced. For only the third time in our 18-year history of presenting the honor, we have co-winners. This year, the award goes to Artesia head coach Michael Mondragon and Texico head coach Craig Cook.

Michael Mondragon – Artesia High School (21-9, 4A State Champions)

In one of the most emotional and memorable moments of the 2025 season, Michael Mondragon led the Artesia Bulldogs to their first boys basketball state title in 28 years. Artesia, long known for its football tradition, reclaimed its place on the hardwood thanks to Mondragon’s unwavering belief in his players and a fearless approach to postseason play.

Finishing 21-9, Mondragon’s Bulldogs hit their stride at just the right time, upsetting top contenders in the 4A bracket with defensive grit and clutch shooting. Under his leadership, Artesia showcased a blend of old-school toughness and modern basketball savvy. Mondragon’s impact went beyond the X’s and O’s—he brought pride and purpose back to Bulldog basketball, revitalizing a program and energizing a community.

Craig Cook – Texico High School (29-2, 2A State Champions)

Consistency. Culture. Championship. Those three words define what Craig Cook has built at Texico. The Wolverines rolled to a 29-2 record and capped their remarkable season with a dominant run to the Class 2A state championship. Cook’s team was a model of balance—disciplined on defense, efficient on offense, and composed in crunch time.

Texico was among the most complete teams in New Mexico this year, and Cook’s influence could be seen in every detail—from the way the Wolverines closed out games to the culture of accountability he instilled. With this year’s title, Cook adds a signature accomplishment to his coaching resume and continues to elevate Texico into a perennial power.

A Season Full of Standouts

The 2025 Coach of the Year race was one of the most competitive in recent memory. Coaches like Greg Brown (Volcano Vista), who led his team to a fourth straight 5A title, and Adam Bustos (Robertson), who claimed a 3A crown, all had seasons worthy of recognition. Gabriel Martinez (Cibola) engineered one of the state’s most impressive turnarounds, and Dude Burrola (Roswell) led a surprise Final Four run in 5A.

But in the end, it was Mondragon’s revival of a historic program and Cook’s consistent championship blueprint that earned them the top coaching honor in New Mexico high school basketball.

Past Coaches of the Year

2024 – Matt Melvin, Navajo Prep

2023 – Danny Brown, Sandia

2022 – Justin Woody, Highland

2021 – Greg Brown, Volcano Vista

2020 – William Benjamin, Las Cruces

2019 – Zach Cole, Santa Fe

2018 – Adrian Ortega, Atrisco Heritage

2017 – William Benjamin, Las Cruces

2016 – Ben Gomez, Capital

2015 – Jim Murphy, Hope Christian

2014 – James Voight, Dexter

2013 – Jamaal Brown (Carlsbad), William Benjamin (Las Cruces)

2012 – Roy Sanchez, Eldorado

2011 – Saul Perez, Onate

2010 – Britt Cooper, Roswell

2009 – Britt Cooper (Roswell), Frank Castillo (La Cueva)

2008 – Pete Shock, Cliff