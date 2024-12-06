Published Dec 6, 2024
New Mexico High School Football Linebacker of the Year Finalists
Cast your vote today! The time has come to crown the 2024 New Mexico High School Football Linebacker of the Year! These elite players have been nominated by coaches, NMPreps staff, and premium members for their outstanding performances this season. Who will take home this prestigious honor?

Finalists​

Tristan Davis, 2025, Hobbs High School - Vote for Him Here

158 total tackles, 86 solo6 sacks, 20 tackles for loss (TFL)

Dalin Walter, 2025, Las Cruces High School Vote for Him Here

Premier LB in New MexicoAll-District, All-State honoree

Sebastian Acuna, 2025, Deming High School Vote for Him Here

All-district, All-State, and All-Star playerKey leader for the Wildcats

Nick Mertz, 2025, La Cueva High School Vote for Him Here

86 total tackles (70 solo, 16 assists)2 sacks, 1 INT, 20 TFL4 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive touchdown

Mason Posa, 2025, La Cueva High School Vote for Him Here

85 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 TFL3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 3 touchdownsHelped La Cueva finish 12-1

Joele Griego, 2025, St. Michael's High School Vote for Him Here

All-District, All-StarTop linebacker for the Horsemen

David Chavez, 2025, Santa Rosa High School Vote for Him Here

100 total tackles, 65 TFL12.5 sacksTop 2A linebacker

Brendan Cochrane, 2025, Cleveland High School Vote for Him Here

24 solo tackles, 28 assists8 TFL, 2 sacksPlayed limited minutes due to dominant team performances

McKell Colbert, 2025, Bloomfield High School Vote for Him Here

110 total tackles5 sacks

Daniel Rios, 2025, Volcano Vista High School Vote for Him Here

94 total tackles3 sacks, 9 TFL

