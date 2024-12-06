New Mexico High School Football Linebacker of the Year Finalists

Cast your vote today! The time has come to crown the 2024 New Mexico High School Football Linebacker of the Year! These elite players have been nominated by coaches, NMPreps staff, and premium members for their outstanding performances this season. Who will take home this prestigious honor?
Finalists
Tristan Davis, 2025, Hobbs High School - Vote for Him Here
158 total tackles, 86 solo6 sacks, 20 tackles for loss (TFL)
Dalin Walter, 2025, Las Cruces High School Vote for Him Here
Premier LB in New MexicoAll-District, All-State honoree
Sebastian Acuna, 2025, Deming High School Vote for Him Here
All-district, All-State, and All-Star playerKey leader for the Wildcats
Nick Mertz, 2025, La Cueva High School Vote for Him Here
86 total tackles (70 solo, 16 assists)2 sacks, 1 INT, 20 TFL4 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive touchdown
Mason Posa, 2025, La Cueva High School Vote for Him Here
85 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 TFL3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 3 touchdownsHelped La Cueva finish 12-1
Joele Griego, 2025, St. Michael's High School Vote for Him Here
All-District, All-StarTop linebacker for the Horsemen
David Chavez, 2025, Santa Rosa High School Vote for Him Here
100 total tackles, 65 TFL12.5 sacksTop 2A linebacker
Brendan Cochrane, 2025, Cleveland High School Vote for Him Here
24 solo tackles, 28 assists8 TFL, 2 sacksPlayed limited minutes due to dominant team performances
McKell Colbert, 2025, Bloomfield High School Vote for Him Here
110 total tackles5 sacks
Daniel Rios, 2025, Volcano Vista High School Vote for Him Here
94 total tackles3 sacks, 9 TFL
