Published Sep 2, 2024
New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 3
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Week two brought plenty of twists, upsets, and close finishes, leading to significant shifts in the rankings as we head into September and week three of the New Mexico high school football season #nmpreps

Week Three High School Football Rankings: Key Movements and Shifts​

As the New Mexico high school football season progresses, Week Three brought significant movement in the rankings, with several teams making statements, both rising and falling. The rankings reflect the outcomes of Week Two games, with shifts in momentum across various classses.

WEEK 3 RANKINGS
RANKTEAMRECORDLAST WEEK

No. 1

La Cueva HS

2-0

W, Pinnacle AZ (39-32 (2OT)

No. 2

Centennial HS

2-0

W, Atrisco Heritage (54-15)

No. 3

Cleveland HS

1-1

W, Los Lunas (55-7)

