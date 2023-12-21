In a triumphant culmination of a remarkable high school football career, Stratton Shufelt, a senior from Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, has been crowned the winner of the prestigious NMPreps 2023 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year Award. Shufelt's outstanding achievements on the field have set him apart, earning him this accolade for the third consecutive year, an unprecedented feat in the history of the award.

STRATTON SHUFELT - CLEVELAND HIGH SCHOOL (RIO RANCHO, NM)

Shufelt's stellar performance in the 2023 season exemplifies his prowess on the football field. Named to the first team all-state for the fourth consecutive year, Shufelt's statistics speak volumes about his impact. With over 50 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss (TFL), and 3.5 sacks, he played a pivotal role in leading the Cleveland Storm to the 2023 state championship game in class 6A, showcasing his resilience and skill.

Furthermore, Shufelt's influence extends beyond the state lines, drawing attention from several major Division-I programs. Currently holding 13 offers, including prestigious institutions such as Colorado, Arkansas State, Washington State, and in-state schools UNM and NMSU, Shufelt's success on the field has translated into significant recognition at the collegiate level.

The remarkable linebacker has left an indelible mark on the NMPreps Linebacker of the Year award, achieving an unparalleled three-year consecutive win streak. Shufelt previously secured the honor in 2021 and 2022, solidifying his status as one of the most exceptional linebackers in New Mexico high school football history.

In recognition of his skill, leadership, and dedication to the game, Shufelt's legacy will undoubtedly resonate in the annals of New Mexico high school football. As he prepares to embark on the next chapter of his football journey, the NMPreps community congratulates Shufelt on this well-deserved honor and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

RUNNER UP

Acknowledging the depth of talent in the linebacker position, the runner-up for the award this season is Mason Posa, a rising star from La Cueva High School (2025).

The NMPreps Linebacker of the Year Award continues to be a prestigious recognition, with Shufelt joining a distinguished list of previous winners: