NMPreps is proud to announce the 2024 New Mexico Defensive Back of the Year award winner: AJ Manning , junior defensive back for Cleveland High School. This prestigious honor recognizes Manning’s exceptional performance and contributions on the field throughout the season, as he emerged as the top vote-getter with 52.7% of the votes .

Manning’s playmaking ability and consistency were key factors in Cleveland’s successful 2024 season, culminating in a Class 6A state championship. Manning recorded 55 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 4 pass deflections. He was also instrumental in creating turnovers, recovering 4 fumbles and forcing another, showcasing his knack for being around the ball in critical moments. His combination of football IQ, athleticism, and leadership on the field set him apart as the premier defensive back in New Mexico this year.

Runner-Up: Xai Carrasco, Roswell, 2025

Carrasco’s outstanding season for the Roswell Coyotes earned him 33.0% of the votes, making him the runner-up for the award. Known for his versatility and ability to disrupt offenses, Carrasco stood out as one of the top defensive players in the state.

Several other defensive backs earned recognition for their stellar seasons:

Eli Meador, Bloomfield, 2025: Finished with 62 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 7 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries while helping guide Bloomfield to the Class 4A state championship. Meador secured 6.6% of the votes.

Curtis Flakes III, St. Pius X, 2027: The sophomore earned 5.5% of the votes after an impressive season as a young standout for the Sartans.