NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

MANZANO MONARCHS FOOTBALL

The Manzano Monarchs are gearing up for a season of growth and potential under the leadership of head coach Stephen Johnson, entering his fourth season at the helm. Following a challenging 2023 campaign, the Monarchs are determined to improve on both sides of the ball and make a significant impact in their newly aligned district. With key returning players and a mix of non-district and district matchups, the Monarchs are poised to build on last year's momentum and strive for a successful 2024 season.

2023 Season Review​ Record: 2-9 overall, 1-2 district 2023 Playoffs: 5A First Round Points Scored: 199 Points Given Up: 394 Streak into 2024: 2-game losing streak 2024 Classification: District 2-4A Season Recap: Building Momentum Despite Challenges​ The Manzano Monarchs wrapped up the 2023 season with a 2-9 overall record, including a 1-2 mark in district play, and made a trip to the 5A state playoffs. After back-to-back one-win seasons, the Monarchs pushed ahead in 2023, showing signs of progress under third-year head coach Stephen Johnson, who now holds a 4-26 overall record. The season began with a tough loss to 5A Mayfield (55-0), but the Monarchs bounced back with a road victory over 5A Belen (16-7). They then endured a six-game losing streak, falling to 6A Atrisco Heritage (55-17), Santa Fe (42-31), Sandia (35-0), Highland (18-8), and Valley (62-42) to start district play...continue reading here.

