2024 Season Preview: Manzano Monarchs Aim for Resurgence
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
MANZANO MONARCHS FOOTBALL
The Manzano Monarchs are gearing up for a season of growth and potential under the leadership of head coach Stephen Johnson, entering his fourth season at the helm. Following a challenging 2023 campaign, the Monarchs are determined to improve on both sides of the ball and make a significant impact in their newly aligned district. With key returning players and a mix of non-district and district matchups, the Monarchs are poised to build on last year's momentum and strive for a successful 2024 season.
2023 Season Review
Record: 2-9 overall, 1-2 district
2023 Playoffs: 5A First Round
Points Scored: 199
Points Given Up: 394
Streak into 2024: 2-game losing streak
2024 Classification: District 2-4A
Season Recap: Building Momentum Despite Challenges
The Manzano Monarchs wrapped up the 2023 season with a 2-9 overall record, including a 1-2 mark in district play, and made a trip to the 5A state playoffs. After back-to-back one-win seasons, the Monarchs pushed ahead in 2023, showing signs of progress under third-year head coach Stephen Johnson, who now holds a 4-26 overall record. The season began with a tough loss to 5A Mayfield (55-0), but the Monarchs bounced back with a road victory over 5A Belen (16-7). They then endured a six-game losing streak, falling to 6A Atrisco Heritage (55-17), Santa Fe (42-31), Sandia (35-0), Highland (18-8), and Valley (62-42) to start district play...continue reading here.
More on the Monarchs
Read: Key Returning Players to Watch
Read: 2024 Season Preview
Read: 2024 Predictions
Vote Now: Do you agree with their ranking?
Related
Read: Top 100 New Mexico High School Football Players for 2024 Season
Read: 2024 New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings #89 to #1
Read: 2024 Best and Worst Case Scenarios
More: Sign Up For A Premium Subscription Now - Use Code 30RIVALS!
---
NMPreps.com publisher Joshua Grine can be reached at grinejosh@yahoo.com or by text at (505) 414-4313. Grine is a former coach and athletic director in New Mexico, dedicated to creating a platform for New Mexico high school athletics and promoting our athletes!