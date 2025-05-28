New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Wingate Bears

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.
NO. 88 WINGATE BEARS
Head Coach: AD Jim
2024 Record: 2-8 overall, 2-4 District 1-3A
Classification: 3A (District 1-3A)
Points For: 230
Points Against: 417
2024 Final Ranking: No. 85 overall (6A–2A), No. 17 in 3A
2025 Preseason Ranking: No. 88 overall, No. 20 in 3A
Playoff Result: Missed Playoffs
Current Streak: 2 game losing streak