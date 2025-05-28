Premium content
Published May 28, 2025
New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Wingate Bears
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

NO. 88 WINGATE BEARS

Head Coach: AD Jim

2024 Record: 2-8 overall, 2-4 District 1-3A

Classification: 3A (District 1-3A)

Points For: 230

Points Against: 417

2024 Final Ranking: No. 85 overall (6A–2A), No. 17 in 3A

2025 Preseason Ranking: No. 88 overall, No. 20 in 3A

Playoff Result: Missed Playoffs

Current Streak: 2 game losing streak

Overview: Trying to Stay Afloat​

