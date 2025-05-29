New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Zuni Thunderbirds

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

The Zuni Thunderbirds showed flashes of fight during a tough 2024 campaign, but ultimately couldn’t overcome their shortcomings on either side of the football. After starting the season 0-3 with double-digit losses to Hozho Academy (36-6), Laguna-Acoma (48-18), and Hatch Valley (50-0)—a 3A playoff team that went on to win a postseason game—Zuni finally broke through with a 24-0 shutout of Hopi High School (AZ).

Momentum carried briefly into district play as Zuni outlasted Wingate 42-36 in a shootout, improving to 2-3 overall. But the second half of the season unraveled quickly. The Thunderbirds scored only 32 points across their final five games, all losses, and head into the 2025 season on a five-game losing streak.