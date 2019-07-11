NMPreps.com's New Mexico High School Football Spring/Summer 2019 team rankings. We take our first look at each team in the state of New Mexico in our daily non-stop coverage.

Football in New Mexico officially begins in August but here on NMPreps.com we go 365/24/7 with New Mexico high school football. It's never too early to predict where all 22 teams in 3A football rank as it is today in June.