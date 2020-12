NMPreps.com's very early 6A preseason rankings for the 2020(1) New Mexico High School Football season. #nmpreps

CIBOLA COUGARS

Rank

We've jumped on the wagon here as the Cougars have plenty of expected hype heading into the season. We continue to make the statement but head coach Roderick Williams continues to do big things at Cibola since taking over. The program, once had zero..continue with the conversation.

Players to Watch