NMPreps will rank every team in each class and then each weekend during the season. The New Mexico high school football season schedule is to start in August but it's always time to start thinking rankings and predicting the season. #nmpreps

Centennial Hawks (last season: 1-2 overall)

The Hawks have been a consistent top-10 team since joining 6A football and nearly since the start of their brief history...continue

Preseason Rank

Scoop

Players to Watch