Artesia Ends 28-Year Title Drought, Defeats Highland for 4A Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The wait is over. After nearly three decades, the Artesia Bulldogs are back on top of New Mexico high school basketball. With a 55-48 victory over Highland in the Class 4A state championship at The Pit on Saturday, Artesia captured its first title since 1997, putting an emphatic end to a 28-year drought.

The championship battle was a clash of contrasting styles—Highland’s quickness and offensive explosiveness against Artesia’s methodical execution and size. The eighth-seeded Hornets, seeking an upset, came out aggressive, striking first with a three-pointer from Jesus Licon in the opening moments. Artesia answered through Cael Houghtaling, and the two teams traded baskets in a low-scoring, defensive first quarter. A steal and layup by Charlie Campbell pulled Artesia even at 8-8, and that’s where the score stood after one.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs took control. Artesia’s disciplined offense, led by Trent Egeland and Clay Kincaid, began to find its rhythm. The Bulldogs built their first lead at the free-throw line and then started imposing their will in the paint. Kincaid, at 6-foot-8, proved to be a matchup problem for Highland, scoring inside to stretch the lead. Braylon Vega added to the surge with back-to-back jumpers, capping a dominant quarter for Artesia, which outscored Highland 15-7 in the frame. Despite a late bucket from Juan Limas, Highland trailed 23-15 at halftime, struggling to find its offensive flow against the Bulldogs’ suffocating defense.

Highland showed signs of life in the third quarter, determined to climb back into the game. Licon, who had been relatively quiet in the first half, found his stroke, draining a three-pointer to spark the Hornets. DJ Spruell followed with a big bucket, and suddenly, Highland was gaining momentum. But Artesia never wavered. Campbell and Egeland responded with key baskets, and when Highland trimmed an 11-point deficit to just six, Campbell calmly hit a free throw to steady the Bulldogs. Artesia maintained its lead, closing the third with a buzzer-beating jumper by Campbell to go up 41-32.

With one final quarter standing between them and history, the Bulldogs withstood Highland’s best shot. Limas scored inside early, but Artesia answered on the other end, refusing to let the lead slip. The game was momentarily halted after a Highland player went down with an injury, but the break in action did little to slow Artesia’s poise. Houghtaling came up with a crucial bucket, pushing the lead to 48-36 with just over four minutes left.

Highland, however, refused to fold. Spruell’s steal and layup cut the deficit to eight. Licon then buried an NBA-range three-pointer, followed by another steal and coast-to-coast finish, electrifying the Hornets' crowd as Highland suddenly trailed just 50-45 with a minute to go. But Artesia’s composure at the free-throw line proved to be the difference. Vega calmly sank two clutch free throws with 54 seconds remaining, extending the lead. Highland had one last push, but Artesia’s defense held firm. Campbell sealed the victory with two final free throws, securing the Bulldogs' long-awaited title.

Campbell was the catalyst for Artesia, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Egeland added 12 points, and Houghtaling chipped in 11. For Highland, Licon led all scorers with 18 points, while Limas and Spruell contributed 12 and 11, respectively.

The win marks Artesia’s first basketball state championship since 1997, when the Bulldogs defeated Albuquerque Academy under legendary coach Bubba Jennings. Head coach Michael Mondragon now adds his name to Artesia’s history, bringing the blue trophy back to Bulldog Country. After 28 years, Artesia can finally celebrate as state champions once again.

