Best & Worst Case Scenarios: Rio Rancho Rams Football

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps.com's continued preseason coverage of the 2019 New Mexico high school football season.

Today, we take a look at the 2019 schedule for the Rio Rancho Rams of class 6A football. The Rams are returning off a 4-7 (3-2 district) season.

2019 SCHEDULE

8.23 vs Centennial

8/30 at Pine Creek (Colorado)

9/6 vs Clovis

9/14 at Las Cruces

9/20 at La Cueva

10/4 vs Cibola

10/10 at West Mesa

10/18 vs Atrisco Heritage

10/26 at Volcano Vista

11/1 vs Cleveland

Continue reading for our predicted records

Vote for how many wins the Rams will get in 2019

