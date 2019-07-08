Best & Worst Case Scenarios: Rio Rancho Rams Football
NMPreps.com's continued preseason coverage of the 2019 New Mexico high school football season.
Today, we take a look at the 2019 schedule for the Rio Rancho Rams of class 6A football. The Rams are returning off a 4-7 (3-2 district) season.
2019 SCHEDULE
8.23 vs Centennial
8/30 at Pine Creek (Colorado)
9/6 vs Clovis
9/14 at Las Cruces
9/20 at La Cueva
10/4 vs Cibola
10/10 at West Mesa
10/18 vs Atrisco Heritage
10/26 at Volcano Vista
11/1 vs Cleveland
