Last night, Cody Vassar-Steen achieved another significant milestone by surpassing the scoring records set by the great Farmington Scorpion and University of New Mexico Lobo Rob Robbins (1986) at Farmington High School.

He displayed an outstanding performance, scoring a total of 22 points, securing 8 rebounds, and distributing 5 assists throughout the game. It's worth noting that Cody has consistently maintained a remarkable double-double average in district play.