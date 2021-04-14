NMPreps - Football: 2020 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2020 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year award. #nmpreps

The 2020 New Mexico high school quarterback of the year goes to Jeff Davison of the Cleveland High School Storm. The Storm went a perfect 4-0 on the season winning the 6A Elite Bowl game held at the University of New Mexico.

Davison a three-year starter for the Cleveland Storm helped guide the Storm to 26-3 record over three years. This season Davison threw for 900-yards and 16-touchdown in four games for the Storm.

Davison took 43.1% of the 65 votes for the award. Runner-up for the award goes to Caleb Carrillo of Farmington High School.