 NMPreps - Football: 2020 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 08:56:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Football: 2020 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2020 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year award. #nmpreps

Jeff Davison, 2021 (Cleveland High School)

The 2020 New Mexico high school quarterback of the year goes to Jeff Davison of the Cleveland High School Storm. The Storm went a perfect 4-0 on the season winning the 6A Elite Bowl game held at the University of New Mexico.

Davison a three-year starter for the Cleveland Storm helped guide the Storm to 26-3 record over three years. This season Davison threw for 900-yards and 16-touchdown in four games for the Storm.

Davison took 43.1% of the 65 votes for the award. Runner-up for the award goes to Caleb Carrillo of Farmington High School.

Previous Winners

2019: Casey Perez, Lovington HS

2018: Dalton Bowles, Goddard HS

2017: Gavin Hardison, Hobbs HS

2016: Drew Ortiz, St. Pius X

2015: Gabe Ortega, Cleveland HS

2014: Easton Bruere, Rio Rancho HS

2013: Bo Coleman, Valley HS

2012: Adam Lucero, Aztec HS

2011: Cole Guatache, Cleveland HS

2010: Jacob Jameson, Lovington HS

