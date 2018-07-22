Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-22 07:31:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Football: Top Kickers & Punters in 2018

Y9n4qlcey4o8ijuqdd63
alamogordonews.com
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's list of top defensive backs for the 2018 New Mexico High School football season.

NMPreps200

2018 Top 200 Players (Last Update: 7/20)

Top Prospect Rankings

Top Prospects in 2019 - 6A (3/27)

Top Prospects in 2019 - 5A (2/19)

Top Prospects in 2019 - 4A (1/29)

Top Prospects in 2019 - 3A & 2A (1/23)

Top Prospects in 2020 - 6A (3/19)

Top Prospects in 2020 - 5A (1/31)

Top Prospects in 2020 - 4A (1/26)

Top Prospects in 2020 - 3A & 2A (1/19)

Top 10 Prospects in 2021 (12/26)

*2017 Football Alignment Classifications

Position Rankings

Top Returning Quarterbacks (1/23)

Top Returning Running Backs (4/2)

Top Returning Wide Receivers (4/29)

Top Returning Tight Ends (5/1)

Top Returning Offensive Linemen (5/16)

Top Returning Defensive Linemen (5/24)

Top Returning Linebackers (6/5)

Top Returning Defensive Backs (6/14)

Join the Conversation

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}