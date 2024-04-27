Today, NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine takes a look at what happened in New Mexico high school baseball for week 9 on Friday, April 26th, 2024, with our Daily Diamond feature. We highlight top standout player performances and offer insights from the day in New Mexico high school baseball. #nmpreps

Albuquerque Academy 11, Del Norte 1 - Final: The Chargers from Albuquerque Academy unleashed their offensive prowess, particularly in the second inning, securing a commanding victory in the District 6-4A matchup. Senior Satish Raichur spearheaded the offense with three hits, while sophomore Ryan Williams contributed with 2 hits, 3 RBIs, and a run. Senior Mark McNaney delivered a crucial home run, adding to the Chargers' lead. Junior EJ Gallardo showcased his speed on the bases with two stolen bases. On the mound, senior Luke Laskey pitched 6 innings, tallying an impressive 7 strikeouts for the Chargers.

Artesia 13, Lovington 1 - Final: Senior Nye Estrada once again showcased his prowess for the Artesia Bulldogs, tallying 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, a double, and a triple. Sophomore Jack Byers also contributed significantly joining the hit party, with 3 hits, 2 RBIs, a double, and a run. Daelon Pacheco, a sophomore, commanded the mound for the Bulldogs, pitching all 5 innings and recording 8 strikeouts. On the Lovington side, Mika Pando managed 2 hits, an RBI, and a double.

Goddard 8, Portales 1 - Final: Despite an early lead from the Portales Rams, the game swiftly turned in favor of Goddard, resulting in an 8-1 victory. Seniors Cinco Holloway and Jonathan Silva spearheaded the offensive effort with 2 hits each. Silva notably contributed 3 RBIs, a triple, and a run, while Holloway added an RBI and a double. Another senior, Ross Stokes, chipped in with a hit and scored twice. Senior Michael Mathison demonstrated his pitching prowess, delivering 6.2 innings with 9 strikeouts for the Goddard Rockets, showcasing a strong performance from the senior lineup in this district match.

Las Cruces 8, Alamogordo 2 - Final: In District 3-5A, Las Cruces dominated, igniting their offense with 2 runs in the second inning and 3 more in the third, securing an 8-2 district victory. Junior Wyatt Major contributed significantly with 2 hits, 3 runs, and a triple. Fellow junior Diego Avila bolstered the team's performance with a hit, 3 RBIs, and a double. Senior Ryan Padilla added to the highlights with a home run. Additionally, sophomore sensation Gunnar Guardiola showcased his pitching prowess, tallying 10 strikeouts over 5 innings for the 'Dawgs.

Mayfield 13, Gadsden 7 - Final: The Trojans unleashed their offensive prowess, led by sophomore Hunter Chavez, who delivered 3 hits, 3 RBIs, and a run in the victory. Junior Jesse Vega also made significant contributions with 3 hits, 4 runs, an RBI, and 2 doubles. Senior Julian Gallegos showcased strong pitching, recording 5 innings with 7 strikeouts to secure the win for the Trojans.

Organ Mountain 9, Centennial 4 - Final: In this crucial District 3-5A matchup, the Organ Mountain Knights surged ahead with an impressive 4 runs in the first inning, ultimately securing a 9-4 district victory. Junior Eric Gomez led the charge with a team-high 3 hits, 2 RBIs, and a run. Another standout junior, Gera Delgado, contributed significantly with 2 hits, 3 RBIs, and a run for the Knights. The Knights utilized three pitchers during the game, with Delgado showcasing his prowess on the mound with 7 strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. The team totaled 12 strikeouts, with Mike Macias (2024) and Tate Johnson (2024) each contributing 2 and 3 strikeouts, respectively. Despite the loss, sophomore Gilberto Torres stood out for the Centennial Hawks with 3 hits and a run.

Ruidoso 7, Sandia Prep 0 - Final: In a pivotal 3A showdown, the Ruidoso Warriors claimed victory in the opening game of the doubleheader against Sandia Prep, 7-0. Ruidoso surged ahead with a strong start in the second inning, scoring 3 runs en route to a shutout win. Junior Josiah Saiz, sophomore Omar Guerrero, and freshman Carson Straton each contributed 2 hits, with Saiz and Guerrero scoring twice, while Straton added an RBI and a double to his name. Senior Gabriel Johnson commanded the mound for all 7 innings, impressively recording 8 strikeouts for Ruidoso.

St. Michael's 11, Raton 0 - Final: The Horsemen dominated their home District 2-3A matchup against Raton, clinching the victory with a commanding performance. St. Michael's surged ahead with a strong showing in the second inning, tallying 4 runs to set the tone for the game. Elijah Archuleta showcased his all-around skill, delivering an impressive performance with 3 hits, 4 RBIs, a double, and a home run, along with crossing the plate twice. Additionally, Archuleta proved his prowess on the mound, pitching 4 innings and securing 5 strikeouts. Michael Giesler contributed to the Horsemen's success with 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, and a double, while John Leeder added 2 hits, an RBI, and a run. Raton's senior standout GB Oliver managed to secure 2 hits for the Tigers in the contest.

St. Pius X 17, Valencia 3 - Final: The St. Pius X Sartans took control early with 5 runs in the top of the 1st inning and maintained their dominance throughout this District 5-4A matchup. Ruben Jepson was a standout performer, tallying four hits, five RBIs, two doubles, and three runs for the Sartans. Ben Martinez also made significant contributions with three hits, three RBIs, a triple, and three runs. Jacob Madrid displayed strong pitching, recording 4 innings with 7 strikeouts to secure the victory.

