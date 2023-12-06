Lovington's Gonzales Named 2023 New Mexico Coach of the Year
Today marks a momentous occasion as we proudly unveil the recipient of the NMPreps/Rivals New Mexico Coach of the Year for the 2023 high school football season. Since NMPreps' inception in 2006, this esteemed award has been a symbol of recognition for the top coach in New Mexico high school football. Year after year, we've celebrated the dedication, leadership, and exceptional coaching prowess demonstrated by the deserving recipients of this prestigious honor. The selection process involves nominations from fans, media, coaches, and players throughout the state, culminating in a week of intense voting by media members, NMPreps/Rivals staff, and premium members.
After careful consideration and one of the closest votes in recent memory, we are thrilled to announce that Anthony Gonzales of Lovington High School emerges as the well-deserved winner of the Coach of the Year award. Coach Gonzales has left an indelible mark on the 2023 season, steering the Lovington Wildcats to a remarkable 10-3 overall record, securing a district championship, and ultimately clinching the coveted 2023 New Mexico high school football state championship for Class 4A.
The Wildcats' journey to the state championship was nothing short of spectacular, culminating in a seven-game winning streak that showcased Coach Gonzales' strategic brilliance. Their only defeats came at the hands of formidable 5A opponents Roswell and Artesia, along with a non-district battle against Seminole High School from Texas. Throughout the season, the Wildcats' explosive offense left an indelible mark, amassing a staggering 513 points. Under Coach Gonzales' guidance, quarterback Wyatt Gomez orchestrated a phenomenal performance, accumulating over 3,500 passing yards and an impressive 51 passing touchdowns. Two standout receivers, Demarcus Thompson and Cesar Gonzales, each surpassed the 1,100-yard mark, further exemplifying the Wildcats' offensive prowess.
This victory marks the second state championship for the Lovington Wildcats under the leadership of Coach Gonzales, who previously led the team to the title in 2021, finishing the season with a 10-3 record and securing victory against Ruidoso in the state championship game.
As we celebrate Coach Anthony Gonzales' outstanding achievements and contributions to the Lovington Wildcats' success, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved honor. His dedication to excellence and commitment to shaping the future of young athletes exemplify the qualities that make him a true standout in the realm of high school football coaching. Cheers to Coach Gonzales and the Lovington Wildcats for an exceptional season and a well-earned championship triumph!
Previous Winners:
2022: Jeremy Maupin, Artesia High School
2021: Heath Ridenour, Cleveland High School
2020: John Cobos, Bernalillo High School
2019: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School
2018: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School
2017: Chad Adcox, Manzano High School
2016: San Juan Mendoza, St. Pius X School
2015: Miguel Medina, Espanola Valley High School
2014: David Howes, Rio Rancho High School/Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School
2013: Patrick Quillen, Foothill School
2012: Jim Miller, Las Cruces High School
2011: Brad Hirsch, Aztec High School
2010: Michael Bradley, Mayfield High School
2009: Fred Romero, La Cueva High School
2008: Charlie Dotson, Eldorado High School
2007: Louie Baisa, Lordsburg High School
2006: Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School