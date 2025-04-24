New Mexico High School Baseball - Wednesday Recap

Week 10 of New Mexico high school baseball continued Wednesday night with standout performances,and key district matchups across the state.

Deming continued its dominance in District 3-4A with a commanding doubleheader sweep over Chaparral on Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats move to 15-6 overall and remain perfect in district play at 4-0. Chaparral, now on a four-game skid, drops to 11-10 overall and 0-4 in district.

Game 1: Deming 18, Chaparral 8 (5 innings)

Deming erupted for six runs in the fourth and nine more in the fifth to storm past Chaparral 18-8 in the opener.

Ezra Sainz (Deming, So) – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 HR

Daniel Mosier (Deming, Jr) – 3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Royce Sutton (Deming, So) – 3-for-4, 1 run, 4 RBIs, 1 double

Chris Olvera (Deming, So) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Max Allison (Deming, So) – 2-for-3, 3 runs

Daniel Porras (Deming, So) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Estevan Mariscal (Deming, So) – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

Luis Leaños (Deming, Sr) – 4.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R (7 ER), 4 BB, 5 K (earned the win)

Game 2: Deming 22, Chaparral 5 (5 innings)

Deming's offense stayed red-hot, scoring 11 runs in the fourth to rout Chaparral 22-5 in the nightcap, capping a 40-run day.

Max Allison (Deming, So) – 4-for-5, 4 runs, 7 RBIs, 1 HR

Daniel Mosier (Deming, Jr) – 2-for-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 HR

Estevan Mariscal (Deming, So) – 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 triple; also pitched 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 8 K (earned the win)

Jose Duran (Deming, Sr) – 2-for-4, 4 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Ezra Sainz (Deming, So) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 triple

Royce Sutton (Deming, So) – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Fabian Ortega (Deming, So) – 1-for-1, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 triple

Luis Leaños (Deming, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI