New Mexico High School Baseball - Wednesday Recap

Week 10 of New Mexico high school baseball continued Wednesday night with standout performances,and key district matchups across the state.

Deming Sweeps Doubleheader Over Chaparral

Deming continued its dominance in District 3-4A with a commanding doubleheader sweep over Chaparral on Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats move to 15-6 overall and remain perfect in district play at 4-0. Chaparral, now on a four-game skid, drops to 11-10 overall and 0-4 in district.

Game 1: Deming 18, Chaparral 8 (5 innings)

Deming erupted for six runs in the fourth and nine more in the fifth to storm past Chaparral 18-8 in the opener.

Ezra Sainz (Deming, So) – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 HR

Daniel Mosier (Deming, Jr) – 3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Royce Sutton (Deming, So) – 3-for-4, 1 run, 4 RBIs, 1 double

Chris Olvera (Deming, So) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Max Allison (Deming, So) – 2-for-3, 3 runs

Daniel Porras (Deming, So) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Estevan Mariscal (Deming, So) – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

Luis Leaños (Deming, Sr) – 4.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R (7 ER), 4 BB, 5 K (earned the win)

Game 2: Deming 22, Chaparral 5 (5 innings)

Deming's offense stayed red-hot, scoring 11 runs in the fourth to rout Chaparral 22-5 in the nightcap, capping a 40-run day.

Max Allison (Deming, So) – 4-for-5, 4 runs, 7 RBIs, 1 HR

Daniel Mosier (Deming, Jr) – 2-for-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 HR

Estevan Mariscal (Deming, So) – 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 triple; also pitched 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 8 K (earned the win)

Jose Duran (Deming, Sr) – 2-for-4, 4 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Ezra Sainz (Deming, So) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 triple

Royce Sutton (Deming, So) – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Fabian Ortega (Deming, So) – 1-for-1, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 triple

Luis Leaños (Deming, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI

Moriarty 7, Taos 3 (7 innings)

Moriarty used a four-run second inning and a complete-game performance from junior Evan Pacheco to take down Taos 7-3 in a District 2-4A matchup on Tuesday. The Pintos improve to 9-10 overall and 6-3 in district play, while Taos drops to 8-12 overall and 2-5 in district.

Raiden Scribner (Moriarty, Jr) – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 double

Tyler Denomme (Moriarty, So) – 2-for-2

Weston Cooley (Moriarty, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Caedon Kamplain (Moriarty, Sr) – 1-for-2

Micah Kamplain (Moriarty, Fr) – 1-for-3, 1 run

Evan Pacheco (Moriarty, Jr) – 1-for-4 at the plate; also pitched 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (earned the win)

Bernalillo 17, Hope Christian 4 (5 innings)

In one of the biggest surprises of the night, unranked Bernalillo stunned top-ten ranked Hope Christian with a 17-4 run-rule victory in District 6-4A play. The Spartans exploded for 12 runs in the first two innings and never looked back, improving to 11-12 overall and 3-3 in district. Hope Christian falls to 14-8 overall and 2-4 in district.

Trey Baillio (Hope Christian, Jr) – 1-for-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Christian Sanchez (Bernalillo, Sr) – 3-for-3, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 double

Uriel Castro (Bernalillo, Sr) – 3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 doubles; also pitched 5 IP, 1 H, 4 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 6 K (earned the win)

Caleb Sabaquie (Bernalillo, Jr) – 2-for-3, 2 runs

Ulisses Castro (Bernalillo, So) – 2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs

Hernan Hernandez (Bernalillo, Sr) – 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 double

Anthony Garcia (Bernalillo, Fr) – 2-for-2, 3 runs, 7 RBIs, 2 HR

