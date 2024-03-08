No. 1 Hobbs Eagles (24-3 overall) vs No. 16 Las Cruces Bulldawgs (14-13)

In the first round of the 2024 New Mexico High School Basketball Class 5A tournament, we're anticipating an exciting matchup between the top-seeded Hobbs Eagles and the sixteenth-seeded Las Cruces Bulldawgs.

The Hobbs Eagles, led by head coach Joe Carpenter, are entering the tournament as the defending champions, aiming to secure their fourth state title. With a remarkable record and a consistent presence in the state championship games for the past six years, the Eagles boast an impressive roster featuring standout players like Bhret Clay, Brynn Hargrove, and Kyndle Cunningham. Their experience and skill make them formidable contenders.

On the other side, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs are looking to make a statement as the sixteenth seed. Led by Bethzy Quinones, Janessa Navarrette, and Aaliyah Morales, they're determined to defy the odds and secure a historic victory, aiming to become the first 16-seed to win a state game.

Despite the Bulldawgs' tenacity, the Hobbs Eagles are expected to maintain their dominance on the court. With their depth, talent, and championship pedigree, they're likely to control the game from start to finish.

Prediction: Hobbs 81, Las Cruces 42

No. 2 Sandia Matadors (24-3 overall) vs No. 15 Alamogordo Tigers (15-13 overall)

The Sandia Matadors enter the state tournament with a strong lineup and aspirations of reaching the championship game, aiming to reclaim the title they last secured in 2017. Led by standout junior players Sydney Benally, Hope Giddings, and Audri Wright, along with contributions from senior Liv Montano, the Matadors possess a wealth of talent and next-level prospects. Benally leads the team with impressive averages of 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while Giddings adds 13.3 points per game, and Wright contributes 9.4 points per game.

On the other side, the Alamogordo Tigers, representing District 3-5A, are looking to stage an upset against the formidable Sandia squad. Relying on key players Abby Vasquez and Teeya Gordon, the Tigers aim to defy expectations and advance in the tournament.

Despite Alamogordo's efforts, the Sandia Matadors are heavily favored, boasting a scoring power with an average of 70 points per game compared to Alamogordo's 45 points per game.

Prediction: Sandia 65, Alamogordo 42

No. 3 Farmington Scorpions (24-4 overall) vs No. 14 Los Lunas Tigers (19-10 overall)

The Farmington Scorpions have emerged as strong contenders for the state championship, holding the number one ranking for several weeks during the season. Leading the sting for the Scorpions is star standout Kapiolani Anitielu, who boasts impressive averages of 17.1 points, 8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 4 steals per game. Alongside Anitielu, her sister Kjani Anitielu contributes 10.3 points per game, while sophomore Caris Dale adds 7.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Los Lunas Tigers, under first-year head coach Manny Vigil, have made a commendable return to the state tournament after a period of transition. Junior guard Tessa Jaramillo leads the team in scoring, supported by sophomores Vayda Golindo and Alyssa Campos.

Although the Tigers have shown improvement, they face a formidable opponent in the Scorpions, who possess a potent scoring arsenal.

Prediction: Farmington 68, Los Lunas 43.

No. 4 Volcano Vista (21-5 overall) vs No. 13 Cleveland Storm (14-14)

When discussing 5A girls' basketball in New Mexico, two schools and two coaches immediately come to mind: Hobbs and Volcano Vista, led by Joe Carpenter and Lisa Villarael respectively. The Volcano Vista Hawks have been formidable opponents for Hobbs, engaging in intense battles in the last four state championship games, ultimately splitting the victories and clinching two titles. Under Villarael's guidance, the Hawks have secured a total of five state titles since 2012, establishing themselves as a powerhouse in the state.

In this opening round, they confront a familiar foe from District 1-5A, the Cleveland Storm. Keep an eye on stars like Taejhuan Hill (2024), who leads the team with impressive averages of 16.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2 steals per game. Additionally, Mila Espinoza (2025) and Lilliana Duncan (2024) provide significant firepower, with Espinoza averaging 13.2 points per game and 3.4 steals. The Storm, led by sophomores Savannah Madueno and Jaslene Big Crow, aim to put up a fight.

Although the Storm managed to keep the first district game close (49-43), the Hawks demonstrated their dominance in the second encounter with a convincing 60-37 victory. With the Hawks in top form for the state tournament, a similar outcome is expected.

Prediction: Volcano Vista 64, Cleveland 44.