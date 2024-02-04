5A Basketball: West Mesa's upward trajectory in 5A basketball persists as they clinched their 5th consecutive victory on Saturday, triumphing over Eldorado, 72-66. To everyone's surprise, they have now emerged as the leader in 2-5A with an unblemished 4-0 district record (13-6 overall). The rest of the district standings are as follows: Sandia (3-1), Eldorado (2-2), La Cueva (2-2), Farmington (1-3), and Piedra Vista (0-4). With three weeks left, this lone 5A game on Saturday significantly impacted the district dynamics.