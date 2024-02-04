NMPreps recap of everything that transpired on Saturday in New Mexico high school basketball for week 10. Several games could have altered the landscape of what the 2024 state tournament brackets might look like.
Grine's Saturday Reactions
5A Basketball: West Mesa's upward trajectory in 5A basketball persists as they clinched their 5th consecutive victory on Saturday, triumphing over Eldorado, 72-66. To everyone's surprise, they have now emerged as the leader in 2-5A with an unblemished 4-0 district record (13-6 overall). The rest of the district standings are as follows: Sandia (3-1), Eldorado (2-2), La Cueva (2-2), Farmington (1-3), and Piedra Vista (0-4). With three weeks left, this lone 5A game on Saturday significantly impacted the district dynamics.
