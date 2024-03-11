New Mexico's high school basketball state tournament kicked off last week, with the girls starting on Friday, March 8th, and the boys following on Saturday, March 9th. Today, NMPreps.com is here to spotlight some standout player performances from the first round of the 2024 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. Coaches or team statisticians, to submit stats, please text our publisher at 505-414-4313. #nmpreps

Eldorado vs Albuquerque: At Eldorado High School, the Golden Eagles soared to victory with Bella Hines and Chioma Holyfield showcasing their prowess, each contributing 15 points, while Bailey Rohke added 13 points, igniting a fire of excitement among their fans. Zaiyah Hawley led the Bulldogs with a remarkable display, sinking five 3-pointers en route to her 15-point performance.

La Cueva vs Rio Rancho: Over at La Cueva, it was a trio of Bears who stole the spotlight. Sophomore sensation Jordyn Dyer dazzled with 23 points, supported by Eva Love's 21-point effort, and Toni Lucero's 11 points, showcasing the depth and talent of the La Cueva squad. Rio Rancho, Makenna Lee, a senior standout, led the Rams with 12 points, displaying her leadership and determination on the court.

Sandia vs Alamogordo: Across town, at Sandia High School, the Matadors cruised to victory behind the stellar performance of junior standout Sydney Benally, who poured in a whopping 36 points, while Hope Giddings and Audri Wright each contributed 10 points to secure the win for their team.For Alamogordo, Abby Vasquez led the Tigers with 18 points, demonstrating her scoring prowess, while Teeya Gordon chipped in 10 points.

Hobbs: Meanwhile, in Hobbs, the Eagles soared to a dominant victory over the Las Cruces Bulldawgs, with Kyndle Cunningham scoring 14 points and Brynn Hargrove adding 12 points, setting the stage for a formidable run in the tournament.

Volcano Vista: At Volcano Vista, the Hawks breezed past Cleveland in an impressive display of skill, led by Taejhuan Hill's 24-point performance, supported by Lilliana Duncan's 15 points and Mila Espinoza's 12 points, asserting their dominance early in the tournament.

Deming: And in a stunning upset, the Deming Wildcats caused a stir by defeating No. 6 Academy with a score of 56-35. Jacqueline Aguayo led the charge with 22 points, while Tiffany Nunez contributed 12 points, showcasing the resilience and determination of the Wildcats.

Santa Fe Indian: Lastly, at Santa Fe Indian, Braves guard Daneen Herrera displayed her sharpshooting skills with 15 points, sinking three 3-pointers, while Aaliyah Valencia added 11 points. Leading the charge was Kaydence Riley with an impressive 19-point performance, propelling the Braves to victory over Newcomb.

As the tournament progresses, these standout performances serve as a reminder of the passion and talent that fuels the game of basketball in New Mexico.