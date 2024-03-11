New Mexico High School Basketball Top Player Performances from Week 15
New Mexico's high school basketball state tournament kicked off last week, with the girls starting on Friday, March 8th, and the boys following on Saturday, March 9th. Today, NMPreps.com is here to spotlight some standout player performances from the first round of the 2024 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. Coaches or team statisticians, to submit stats, please text our publisher at 505-414-4313. #nmpreps
GIRLS BASKETBALL - MARCH 8TH
Eldorado vs Albuquerque: At Eldorado High School, the Golden Eagles soared to victory with Bella Hines and Chioma Holyfield showcasing their prowess, each contributing 15 points, while Bailey Rohke added 13 points, igniting a fire of excitement among their fans. Zaiyah Hawley led the Bulldogs with a remarkable display, sinking five 3-pointers en route to her 15-point performance.
La Cueva vs Rio Rancho: Over at La Cueva, it was a trio of Bears who stole the spotlight. Sophomore sensation Jordyn Dyer dazzled with 23 points, supported by Eva Love's 21-point effort, and Toni Lucero's 11 points, showcasing the depth and talent of the La Cueva squad. Rio Rancho, Makenna Lee, a senior standout, led the Rams with 12 points, displaying her leadership and determination on the court.
Sandia vs Alamogordo: Across town, at Sandia High School, the Matadors cruised to victory behind the stellar performance of junior standout Sydney Benally, who poured in a whopping 36 points, while Hope Giddings and Audri Wright each contributed 10 points to secure the win for their team.For Alamogordo, Abby Vasquez led the Tigers with 18 points, demonstrating her scoring prowess, while Teeya Gordon chipped in 10 points.
Hobbs: Meanwhile, in Hobbs, the Eagles soared to a dominant victory over the Las Cruces Bulldawgs, with Kyndle Cunningham scoring 14 points and Brynn Hargrove adding 12 points, setting the stage for a formidable run in the tournament.
Volcano Vista: At Volcano Vista, the Hawks breezed past Cleveland in an impressive display of skill, led by Taejhuan Hill's 24-point performance, supported by Lilliana Duncan's 15 points and Mila Espinoza's 12 points, asserting their dominance early in the tournament.
Deming: And in a stunning upset, the Deming Wildcats caused a stir by defeating No. 6 Academy with a score of 56-35. Jacqueline Aguayo led the charge with 22 points, while Tiffany Nunez contributed 12 points, showcasing the resilience and determination of the Wildcats.
Santa Fe Indian: Lastly, at Santa Fe Indian, Braves guard Daneen Herrera displayed her sharpshooting skills with 15 points, sinking three 3-pointers, while Aaliyah Valencia added 11 points. Leading the charge was Kaydence Riley with an impressive 19-point performance, propelling the Braves to victory over Newcomb.
As the tournament progresses, these standout performances serve as a reminder of the passion and talent that fuels the game of basketball in New Mexico.
BOYS BASKETBALL - MARCH 9TH
At Santa Fe High, the Demons secured a commanding victory over West Mesa, fueled by stellar performances from Christian Herrera and Joe Gonzales. Herrera showcased his versatility with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Gonzales made a triumphant return to the court after illness, contributing 17 points to lead his team to success.
Meanwhile, an upset unfolded as the 14-seed Sandia Matadors stunned the third-seeded Cleveland squad. Thomas Adams led the charge with an impressive 33-point performance, leaving Cleveland reeling despite Daniel Steverson and Noah Padilla's efforts, who scored 14 and 13 points respectively.
In another upset, the 11-seed Albuquerque Bulldogs seized victory over 6-seed Clovis, with Isaiah Maldonado leading the charge with an explosive 31-point performance. Ali Mireles and Kasyn Atanasoff-Perea provided crucial support with 16 and 11 points respectively, showcasing the Bulldogs' depth and determination.
Over at Atrisco Heritage, Latavious Morris and Marquise Renfro led the Jaguars to a victory over Farmington, with Morris pouring in 34 points and Renfro adding 25 points to secure the win for their team. Cody Vassar-Steen finished his career with a 24-point night, Trel Griego made an impressive seven 3-points to finish with 23 points, for Farmington.
Additionally, Organ Mountain's Brandon Kehres lit up the court with 26 points in their win over Roswell, while Volcano Vista's star forward Kenyon Aguino dominated with 28 points and 9 rebounds in their victory over Capital. David Gutierrez contributed 10 points to Volcano Vista's winning effort.
The La Cueva Bears also showcased their prowess, with Daniel Lovato scoring 22 points and Dylan Chavez adding 17 points in their win over Eldorado. Junior Cameron Dyer contributed 12 points to the Bears' winning effort. Despite a valiant effort from Eldorado, led by Josh Jackson, Josiah Mitchell, and Johnny Salas, who scored 16, 14, and 14 points respectively, they fell short against La Cueva.
Meanwhile, Los Lunas Tigers edged past Alamogordo in overtime, with Jalin Holland leading the charge with 20 points. For Alamogordo, Jason Warren scored 14 points, while Deonta Bynum and Damiran Smith added 12 points each in a hard-fought loss in overtime to Los Lunas.
In 3A action, Bosque Bobcats showcased their dominance with a convincing win over Socorro. Kyle Morris led the charge with 17 points and 6 assists, supported by Cooper Hautau's impressive double-double performance of 16 points and 10 rebounds, along with Josiah Wilson's 15 points, 6 steals, and Oliver Tumolo's 8 points and 8 rebounds.
In Santa Fe, St. Michael's junior, Sabiani Rios-Guevera, finished with 22 points as the Horsemen thumped New Mexico Military 78-36.
And in 2A basketball, Tularosa emerged victorious over McCurdy, with Zaine Hodges leading the charge with 18 points, while Estevan Barraza and Dillon Salazar each contributed 12 points, showcasing their team's depth and talent.
As the tournament progresses, these standout performances serve as a testament to the skill and determination of New Mexico's high school basketball players, setting the stage for even more thrilling matchups in the rounds to come.