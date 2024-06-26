NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Review

Record: 1-9 overall, 0-4 district Playoffs: Missed Points Scored: 91 Points Given Up: 421 Streak into 2024: 7-game losing streak Recap:The Ruidoso Warriors went through a challenging transition last season. After winning the state championship in 2022, the Warriors welcomed a new head coach, initiating a total rebuild. The season opened with a 42-0 loss to 5A Gadsden, followed by a 54-0 loss to 4A Portales. Their lone win came in week three with a 21-18 victory over Chaparral. However, this victory was followed by a seven-game losing streak. They finished the non-district schedule with losses to Robertson (51-0), Cobre (47-7), and 2A Tularosa (50-0). In district play, the Warriors lost all four games, starting with a narrow 12-7 defeat to Tucumcari, followed by a 55-14 loss to New Mexico Military Institute, a close 35-28 loss to Hope Christian, and finally a 60-14 defeat to Dexter. The Warriors missed the playoffs in 2023.

SEASON OUTLOOK

Offense & Defensive Players to Watch​ The good news for the Ruidoso Warriors is that their roster was inexperienced last season, which means they will bring back plenty of starters this year. Leading the offense will be sophomore quarterback Cade Holland (2026), who shared snaps under center with junior Trenton Hall (2025) last season. Both will compete for the starting role again in 2024. Tru Camejo and Ashdyn Urban, both sophomores last year (2026), return after leading the Warriors in rushing yards with 211 and 179 yards, respectively. Each found the end zone once. Hall will also provide depth at receiver alongside Joel Ortega (2025) and Lane Coppedge (2027). Although the offense struggled last season, the return of these key prospects should help the Warriors improve and become more competitive. On defense, Trenton Hall, an all-around standout last season, will lead the charge along with Urban and Camejo. Jaxson Morgan (2025) and Briggs Beavers (2026) will also aim to provide depth. Hall was a defensive force, totaling 104 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 57 solo tackles, and 1 interception. Morgan led the team with 4 sacks last season.