New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Thoreau Hawks

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

The Thoreau Hawks had a great season in 2024, finishing 9-3 overall, going a perfect 6-0 in district play, and reaching the 3A quarterfinals. After a 1-2 non-district start with losses to Socorro and Hot Springs, the Hawks rattled off eight straight wins including a dramatic first-round playoff upset of 8-seed Hope Christian (22-20) on the road. That playoff win was a repeat of their 2022 postseason success, but once again the run ended in the quarterfinals at the hands of St. Michael’s, the eventual state champion last season. Still, it was another successful season under Erik Loera, and it further cemented Thoreau’s status as the top program from District 1-3A.